Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bobby Deol, Karan Johar and others wish Salman Khan on birthday; fans gather outside his apartment - Watch

    Today commemorates the 58th birthday of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Amidst a flood of well-wishes from the celebrity sphere, fans have congregated outside his residence in anticipation of catching a glimpse of the beloved actor.

    Bobby Deol, Karan Johar and others wish Salman Khan on birthday; fans gather outside his apartment - Watch SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    Bollywood icon Salman Khan is joyously marking his 58th birthday, with heartfelt wishes pouring in from all directions. Videos capturing the celebratory moments are circulating widely, depicting Salman reveling in the festivities. In a heartwarming tradition, his ardent fans have gathered outside his Galaxy Apartments to extend their birthday wishes, holding posters adorned with his image. The scene is carefully managed by the presence of police, ensuring order among the enthusiastic crowd eagerly awaiting a glimpse of their beloved actor.

    A video shared by Instant Bollywood showcases the fans' dedication, as they stand outside Salman's residence, expressing their love and admiration. Despite the anticipation, Salman has yet to make an appearance. Numerous well-wishers have also flooded the comment section with their birthday greetings, adding to the collective joy of the occasion.

    The celebratory spirit extends beyond the fan base, as fellow Bollywood celebrities such as Ajay Devgan, Suneil Shetty, Bobby Deol, and others have taken to their Instagram accounts to convey warm wishes to Salman Khan. This amplifies the sense of camaraderie and unity within the industry, as everyone comes together to celebrate the milestone birthday of the beloved superstar.

    Bobby Deol posted an endearing photo capturing a sweet moment where he plants a kiss on Salman Khan's cheeks, with Salman responding with a joyful smile. The caption read, "Mamu I love you ❤️". On this post Sunny Deol expressed his wish by commenting heart emojis.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

    On the other hand Suneil Shetty took to his X (formerly twitter) and wrote, " Another year of Being Fabulous!!! Another year of Being Awesome. Here's to more charm, more swag, and legendary bromance. Happiest Birthday Bhaaiiii (sic)."

     

     

    Meanwhile Ajay Devgan shared a heartwarming picture of them hugging and wrote, "Happy birthday, Tiger. Sending you a virtual hug."

     

     

    Karan Johar, reminiscing about an incident from 25 years ago, shared a story of how Salman Khan accepted a role in his movie that no one else was willing to take, wrote, "25 years ago I was at a party lost and confused…. A massive movie star came upto me and asked me why I was standing by a corner … I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected … the superstar's sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him… In my wildest dreams I never imagined I would even get the opportunity of a narration."

    Karan Johar wrapped up his statement with, "Happy birthday Salman ! So much love and respect for you always …Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that 😉 happy happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Sonam Kapoor who has shared screen with Khan before shared a heartfelt wish, "Happy Birthday Salman, you’re the best."

    Director Subhash Ghai posted a picture featuring him embracing Salman Khan and accompanied it with a caption, "

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

    Shehnaaz shared a photo of Khan and wrote, "Wishing this man with a generous heart a happy birthday. "In terms of his professional endeavors, Salman Khan's most recent appearance was in Maneesh Sharma's "Tiger 3," alongside Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. Currently, discussions are underway for his collaboration with Karan Johar in a film titled "The Bull," and he is set to feature in "Tiger vs Pathaan" as well. Apart from his film commitments, Salman is presently hosting the reality show "Bigg Boss 17." 

    Bobby Deol, Karan Johar and others wish Salman Khan on birthday; fans gather outside his apartment - Watch SHG

    In terms of his professional endeavors, Salman Khan's most recent appearance was in Maneesh Sharma's "Tiger 3," alongside Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. Currently, discussions are underway for his collaboration with Karan Johar in a film titled "The Bull," and he is set to feature in "Tiger vs Pathaan" as well. Apart from his film commitments, Salman is presently hosting the reality show "Bigg Boss 17."

    ALSO READ: Salim Khan expresses happiness on Arbaaz Khan's 2nd marriage: "ye koi gunaah nahi.."

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun requested for lie detector test days before death for on-going drug probe; Read ATG

    Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun requested for lie detector test days before death for on-going drug probe; Read

    Salim Khan expresses happiness on Arbaaz Khan's 2nd marriage: "ye koi gunaah nahi.." SHG

    Salim Khan expresses happiness on Arbaaz Khan's 2nd marriage: "ye koi gunaah nahi.."

    Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika shut down marriage rumours amid Orry's reddit comment; takes dig at him ATG

    Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika shut down marriage rumours amid Orry's reddit comment; takes dig at him

    Aashiqui 3: Triptii Dimri set to star opposite Kartik Aryan after stellar performance in 'Animal' SHG

    'Aashiqui 3': Triptti Dimri set to star opposite Kartik Aaryan after stellar performance in 'Animal'

    We could'nt afford to', Abhishek Bachchan recalls wearing old sherwaani to award show; Here's what he said ATG

    'We could'nt afford to', Abhishek Bachchan recalls wearing old sherwaani to award show; Here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun requested for lie detector test days before death for on-going drug probe; Read ATG

    Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun requested for lie detector test days before death for on-going drug probe; Read

    Kerala: Health Dept to introduce genetics department at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Health Dept to introduce genetics department at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

    Delhi to Kolkata-7 best places to celebrate New Year in India RBA EAI

    Delhi to Kolkata-7 best places to celebrate New Year in India

    Viral video Multi vehicle crash at Yamuna Expressway creates chaos people steal chicken watch gcw

    Viral video: Multi-vehicle crash at Yamuna Expressway creates chaos, people steal chicken (WATCH)

    Centre bans Masarat Alam's MLJK for 5 years for supporting terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir AJR

    Centre bans Masarat Alam's MLJK for 5 years for supporting terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon