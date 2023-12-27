Bobby Deol, Karan Johar and others wish Salman Khan on birthday; fans gather outside his apartment - Watch

Today commemorates the 58th birthday of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Amidst a flood of well-wishes from the celebrity sphere, fans have congregated outside his residence in anticipation of catching a glimpse of the beloved actor.

Bollywood icon Salman Khan is joyously marking his 58th birthday, with heartfelt wishes pouring in from all directions. Videos capturing the celebratory moments are circulating widely, depicting Salman reveling in the festivities. In a heartwarming tradition, his ardent fans have gathered outside his Galaxy Apartments to extend their birthday wishes, holding posters adorned with his image. The scene is carefully managed by the presence of police, ensuring order among the enthusiastic crowd eagerly awaiting a glimpse of their beloved actor.

A video shared by Instant Bollywood showcases the fans' dedication, as they stand outside Salman's residence, expressing their love and admiration. Despite the anticipation, Salman has yet to make an appearance. Numerous well-wishers have also flooded the comment section with their birthday greetings, adding to the collective joy of the occasion.

The celebratory spirit extends beyond the fan base, as fellow Bollywood celebrities such as Ajay Devgan, Suneil Shetty, Bobby Deol, and others have taken to their Instagram accounts to convey warm wishes to Salman Khan. This amplifies the sense of camaraderie and unity within the industry, as everyone comes together to celebrate the milestone birthday of the beloved superstar.

Bobby Deol posted an endearing photo capturing a sweet moment where he plants a kiss on Salman Khan's cheeks, with Salman responding with a joyful smile. The caption read, "Mamu I love you ❤️". On this post Sunny Deol expressed his wish by commenting heart emojis.

On the other hand Suneil Shetty took to his X (formerly twitter) and wrote, " Another year of Being Fabulous!!! Another year of Being Awesome. Here's to more charm, more swag, and legendary bromance. Happiest Birthday Bhaaiiii (sic)."

Meanwhile Ajay Devgan shared a heartwarming picture of them hugging and wrote, "Happy birthday, Tiger. Sending you a virtual hug."

Karan Johar, reminiscing about an incident from 25 years ago, shared a story of how Salman Khan accepted a role in his movie that no one else was willing to take, wrote, "25 years ago I was at a party lost and confused…. A massive movie star came upto me and asked me why I was standing by a corner … I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected … the superstar's sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him… In my wildest dreams I never imagined I would even get the opportunity of a narration."

Karan Johar wrapped up his statement with, "Happy birthday Salman ! So much love and respect for you always …Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that 😉 happy happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Sonam Kapoor who has shared screen with Khan before shared a heartfelt wish, "Happy Birthday Salman, you’re the best."

Director Subhash Ghai posted a picture featuring him embracing Salman Khan and accompanied it with a caption, "

Shehnaaz shared a photo of Khan and wrote, "Wishing this man with a generous heart a happy birthday. "In terms of his professional endeavors, Salman Khan's most recent appearance was in Maneesh Sharma's "Tiger 3," alongside Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. Currently, discussions are underway for his collaboration with Karan Johar in a film titled "The Bull," and he is set to feature in "Tiger vs Pathahn" as well. Apart from his film commitments, Salman is presently hosting the reality show "Bigg Boss 17."

