    Bigg Boss 16 updates: Salman Khan's show to have 'NO' rules this year; here's what actor said

    In the new promo, Salman Khan suggests that there won't be any rules in the forthcoming season of Bigg Boss, the contentious reality programme

    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

    Bigg Boss producers have stoked enthusiasm among everyone with a new teaser as everyone waits impatiently for the show's forthcoming season. Salman Khan revealed in a new Bigg Boss 16 trailer published by Colors TV on Tuesday morning that the forthcoming season of the contentious reality programme will not have any rules.

    The video began with a glimpse of the crew working on the sets of Bigg Boss as Salman Khan said, “Rule yeh hai ke koi rule nahi hai (The rule is that there is no rule). There is always a first time and there is always the next time. This is Bigg Boss time."

    Many fans took to the comments section and voiced excitement for the show. “Oh God finally Bigg Boss Aane Wala Hai (Bigg Boss is finally coming soon)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user speculated what ‘no rule’ means and joked, “Mtlb is baar full on maara maari… Naice😂😂."

    In an earlier episode of the show's promotional video, Salman Khan vowed that Bigg Boss will play his own game this time. According to the teaser, Bigg Boss will also play this year even though he has watched the competitors' games for the last 15 years. “Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki👁️Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!” the caption of the promo read.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Several names who will probably compete in Bigg Boss 16 are now making the rounds on social media. Bigg Boss 16 has allegedly received offers from a number of well-known celebrities, including Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey, and Jannat Zubair, among others, to take part. Munawar Faruqui, a comedian and Lock Upp champion, has reportedly been approached for the show.

    The creators reportedly also contacted Faisal Shaikh and Munmun Dutta. Paras Kalnawat, who can now be seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, is also a candidate for Salman Khan's programme in addition to these. No formal announcement has been made regarding the Bigg Boss 16 contestants.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
