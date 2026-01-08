The release date for Akshay Kumar and Tabu's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla has been announced. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, will be released in May 2026. Continue reading to find out when you can see this film on the big screen.

The wait for Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy flick Bhooth Bangla is now over, with the creators announcing its release date of Wednesday, January 7, 2026, via social media channels. Priyadarshan directs the film, which is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aside from Akshay Kumar, the film stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and others in prominent parts. For those unfamiliar, the film was originally intended to be released on April 2, 2026.

The release date for Bhooth Bangla is out. It is worth noting that Bhooth Bangla symbolises the return of director Priyadarshan and star Akshay Kumar after 14 years. The creators announced the film's release date with the poster, writing, "Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai!" The doors open on May 15th, 2026. "See you in cinemas #BhoothBangla (sic)."

Notably, the film features one of the final on-screen performances of renowned actor Asrani, who died on October 20, 2025. He will also appear in Priyadarshan's next film Haiwaan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles.

Internet responds to Bhooth Bangla's releasing date.

Since the release date was revealed, social media users and Akshay Kumar followers have posted their enthusiasm in the comments section. One person commented, "Exciting, can't wait for it (sic)." Another expressed enthusiasm for the film's OTT premiere, saying, "Very excited for ott and more sequel chahiye very excited for ott (sic)."

The film will compete at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's VVAN: Force of the Forest, a Balaji Telefilms movie.

Bhooth Bangla: Production Details For those unfamiliar, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar under Balaji Telefilms and Cape of Good Films. It was co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, with screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. Meanwhile, the dialogues are written by Rohan Shankar.