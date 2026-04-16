Bhoot Bangla First Review: The excitement around Bhooth Bangla is building as the film approaches its premiere date. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, has already become one of the most talked-about horror comedies among fans.

One of the main reasons for the high hype behind Bhoot Bangla is Akshay Kumar's reunion with filmmaker Priyadarshan. The pair reunites after a 16-year hiatus, their most recent collaboration being Khatta Meetha. Their previous films were recognised for their entertainment value and comic timing, so expectations are even greater this time.

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Fans are now excited to watch this iconic actor-director duo reproduce their unique flair and deliver another unforgettable film with Bhoot Bangla.

Bhoot Bangla's first review is out.

The buzz about Bhoot Bangla is building as the film prepares for its full theatrical premiere. Even before it hits the big screen, it is already trending online thanks to a shocking update that has piqued everyone's interest.

An early and unauthorised review of the film has leaked on social media, piqueing moviegoers' interest. With such early excitement, expectations are already mounting. All eyes are now on whether Bhoot Bangla can live up to the hype and have a great debut at the box office.

The reviewer scored Bhoot Bangla four stars out of five, calling it 'pure entertainment' and writing, "A solid horror comedy with twists, laughs & jump scares. Fun first half, gripping second half, and a shocking climax (fire emoji) #AkshayKumar shines, while #PareshRawal & #RajpalYadav add madness. #Priyadarshan delivers pure entertainment."

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Check out the Bhooth Bangla initial review here:

South Indian trade analyst Ramesh Bala has watched the film, and he took to X to share his review. He gave the movie 4 stars and wrote, "It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence, including the haunted bungalow itself. Beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding depth and emotional weight to the narrative. What truly stands out is how the film explores the unusual relationship between the ghost and the living characters, blending fear with humour in a way that keeps you invested (sic)."

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Bhoot Bangla Cast and Other Details

Bhoot Bangla was originally scheduled to debut on April 10, the date has been moved back by a week. Paid previews will now commence on April 16 at 9 p.m. The film, which combines horror with humour, seeks to provide the spectator with both thrilling and enjoyable moments.

Priyadarshan directed the film, which obtained a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The movie's overall runtime is 164.52 minutes. Alongside Akshay Kumar as the protagonist, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in significant roles, adding to the excitement.

Bhoot Bangla is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, a branch of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in collaboration with Cape of Good Films. The film, produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, is one of the year's most anticipated movies.