    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser: Vidya Balan is back as Manjulika! Kartik Aaryan comes to rescue as Rooh Baba

    The horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri.

    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer is out, and it promises a frightening Diwali. As previously said, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 returns Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba to face Vidya Balan's Manjulika. The trailer shows a furious Manjulika trying to escape her dungeon. She appears to succeed, as evidenced by a scene in which she confronts Kartik. Triptii Dimri appears in the scene as well. However, given that Madhuri Dixit is already confirmed to be in the picture, we wonder if the producers purposefully kept her disguised in the teaser to heighten the mystery surrounding her role. 

    Also read: IIFA 2024: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share the stage? Here's what we know!

    About 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' 

    'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is scheduled to face off against Singham again. Both films are aiming for a huge Diwali opening and refuse to adjust their release dates. The team behind the Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy reportedly asked filmmaker Rohit Shetty about postponing the cop drama's premiere. According to the report, Kartik called Ajay Devgn to reconsider a fresh release date.

    While Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Ajay Devgn headlines Singham Again, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh.

