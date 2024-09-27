IIFA 2024: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share the stage? Here's what we know!

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar will co-host the IIFA Awards 2024, which will be held from September 27 to 29 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have always been a star-studded affair, but this year's edition in Abu Dhabi could include an extra special reunion. Andrea Timmins, co-founder of IIFA, recently teased fans about Salman Khan's possible attendance on stage with Shah Rukh. "Salman is family, and we have known each other for almost 30 years. He has been a part of every IIFA show, and we will undoubtedly miss him. I have always dreamed of seeing Salman and Shah Rukh together on the IIFA stage. Unfortunately, he may be unable to attend the event due to his rigorous schedule on Bigg Boss and his next movie shoot. But maybe he'll surprise us and stop by on the 28th.

Salman finished his 21-year affiliation with IIFA last year and will take the stage as the host in 2022. While he didn't host last year, he was a standout performer. This time, the actor is busy with his film 'Sikandar' and Bigg Boss 18, making it tough for him to dedicate to the entire weekend. Andrea's comments, however, have fueled rumors that he may still make a surprise appearance.

Performances at IIFA 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar will co-host the IIFA Awards 2024, which will be held from September 27 to 29 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In addition to the hosting duo, performances by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, and the great Rekha are all planned, ensuring a spectacular weekend of entertainment. As the suspense grows, fans wonder if Salman will show up to surprise everyone alongside Shah Rukh.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is slated to star in his upcoming film King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which will be his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. This father-daughter combination is one of the most anticipated aspects of the film.

