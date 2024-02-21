Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Did Tripti Dimri replace Kiara Advani? Kartik Aaryan shares some hinting

Following Vidya Balan's comeback as Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan uploaded a jigsaw piece shot, implying that an actress is poised to join the ensemble. The song shown in the video is also a duet performed by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

The directors of Bhool Bhulaiyaa are assembling an impressive ensemble for the third instalment of the horror-comedy franchise. A fresh teaser has been released after Vidya Balan's comeback as Manjulika. Kartik Aaryan posted a jigsaw piece photo, hinting to an actress who is about to join the ensemble, and challenged followers to guess. Fans soon recognised it was Triptii Dimri, who rose to prominence after costarring with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

He wrote, “Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Diwali2024.” Interestingly, it was Kiara Advani, who was cast opposite Kartik Aaryan in the second instalment.

Last week, Kartik released a montage of footage from his 'Ami Je Tomar' dance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well as the OG Vdiya Balan's performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The song shown in the video is also a duet performed by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Posting the video on his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya ❤️‍This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to be outright entertainment, going further into this mystery universe and weaving together comedy and tension, much like the previous two films, which were huge box office blockbusters.

Expressing his excitement about the third instalment, Bhushan Kumar had earlier said, “The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I’m very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and featuring a standout performance by Tabu, was a smash blockbuster. It debuted in 2022 and grossed more than 180 crore in India.