Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer earns THIS on day 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has delivered a record-breaking opening for Kartik Aaryan, collecting an impressive ₹35.5 crore on Day 1. With high occupancy rates across all shows and stellar support from fans, the film aims to solidify its spot

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer earns THIS on day 2 ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 9:51 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has marked a significant milestone for Kartik Aaryan, delivering his career-best box office opening. The film launched impressively, garnering an estimated ₹35.5 crore on its first day, with continued momentum on the second day as it collected around ₹36.5 crore, according to Sacnilk, bringing its domestic total to approximately ₹72 crore.

On November 2, 2024, the film enjoyed a strong audience turnout, with an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 75.06%. The viewership fluctuated throughout the day, with morning shows at 45.63%, afternoon shows rising to 80.51%, and evening and night shows reaching high occupancy rates of 86.92% and 87.17%, respectively. This consistent performance positions Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 for a potentially impressive opening weekend, solidifying its standing in the box office charts.

The film reportedly opened with collections estimated between ₹36-38 crore on Day 1. The advance bookings surpassed ₹16 crore, and spot bookings remained robust throughout the day. Kartik Aaryan, who reprises his role as Rooh Baba, shared his excitement on social media, expressing gratitude for the audience's support. He posted an image on Instagram announcing the film’s "global blockbuster" status with a worldwide Day 1 collection of ₹55.3 crore.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on

The movie’s ensemble cast includes Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, and Ashwini Kalselar, adding depth and talent to this thrilling installment of the franchise.

