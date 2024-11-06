Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box office collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan starrer stuns with Rs. 137 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, continues to dominate the box office, collecting an impressive ₹137 crore in just five days. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the much-awaited sequel delivers a blend of horror and comedy, winning praise for Aaryan and Vidya Balan's epic return as Manjulika

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is proving to be a box office sensation, amassing ₹137 crore within five days. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the latest film in the popular franchise has brought back Aaryan in the fan-favorite role of Rooh Baba. The film debuted alongside Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, creating a box office clash that has fueled interest in both films.

Early estimates by Sacnilk.com revealed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s impressive first-day earnings of ₹35.5 crore. Audience excitement grew over the weekend, with collections climbing to ₹37 crore on Saturday. Although Sunday saw a slight dip to ₹33.5 crore, the film maintained strong Hindi occupancy at 37.45 percent on Monday, solidifying its position with ₹137 crore by day five.

Kartik Aaryan, thrilled by the response, decided to surprise fans on Sunday at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre, where he was warmly welcomed. Dressed casually, Aaryan stood on his car, holding a “Housefull” sign, a moment he later shared on Instagram, humorously noting that he had wanted to keep the sign as a keepsake.

This film is the latest chapter in a series that started with Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007, which starred Akshay Kumar as a ghostbuster. Kartik joined the franchise in 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a film that refreshed the horror-comedy genre and became a massive hit. Now, with Vidya Balan’s return as the menacing Manjulika, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 offers fans another thrilling chapter with a suspenseful Rooh Baba-Manjulika faceoff.

Director Anees Bazmee’s take on the franchise continues to capture the charm of horror-comedy, combining scares with laughs. The response from fans and critics suggests this installment may become one of the most celebrated films of the year, as it heads into its first full week with unstoppable momentum.

