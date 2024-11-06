Bhojpuri folk singer Sharda Sinha passes away; PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tribute

Indian folk music has suffered an immense loss with the passing of Sharda Sinha, affectionately known as the ‘Nightingale of Bihar'

Bhojpuri folk singer Sharda Sinha passes away; PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tribute ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 8:56 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 8:56 AM IST

The world of Indian folk music mourns the loss of one of its most treasured voices, as Sharda Sinha, the iconic folk singer celebrated for her timeless Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi songs, passes away. Known fondly as the “Nightingale of Bihar,” Sinha’s contributions to Indian folk music have left an enduring legacy, elevating the traditional sounds of Bihar on both national and international stages. She had been battling multiple myeloma since 2018 and was recently admitted to AIIMS, where her condition worsened, leading to her being placed on ventilator support. Following her passing, numerous politicians and public figures shared heartfelt condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow, describing her death as an irreplaceable loss to the music world. He noted the enduring popularity of her Maithili and Bhojpuri songs, especially those connected with the festival of Chhath, and offered condolences to her family and fans. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed grief over her passing, recognizing her as a versatile artist whose music deeply resonated with audiences, creating a void in the world of folk music. In his message, he extended sympathies to her family and admirers. Atishi Marlena, New Delhi’s Chief Minister from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), remarked that Sinha’s music was instrumental in preserving cultural heritage and prayed for her peaceful rest.

 

 

Born on October 1, 1952, in Samastipur, Bihar, Sharda Sinha’s passion for regional music was shaped by the rich folk culture around her. She pursued her love for music academically, earning a Master’s degree before a thriving career saw her become a respected teacher and performer. Sinha’s devotion to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi folk songs remained evident as she infused her renditions with emotion and authenticity that resonated across generations.

Her renditions of folk classics like “Kahe Toh Se Sajna,” “Paniya Ke Jahaj Se Paltaniya Ban Ahiya Ho Rama,” and “Sasu Ji Se Nanad Ji Laayi Devar Babu” won her widespread admiration, turning her into a household name and a cultural icon of Bihar. Her music not only celebrated Bihar’s folk heritage but also brought the richness of Bhojpuri and Maithili culture to global audiences.

Sharda Sinha’s association with Chhath Puja became iconic, with her songs like “Hey Chhathi Maiya” and “Ho Dina Nath” becoming inseparable from the festival. These songs captured the essence and devotion of the festival and have been cherished across generations.

Throughout her life, Sinha was honored with prestigious awards, including the Padma Bhushan in 2018 and the Padma Shri in 1991, recognizing her dedication to preserving and promoting Indian folk music and culture. She was admired for her humility and commitment to her roots, often performing in traditional attire as a reflection of her pride in her heritage.

ALSO READ: Who is Sharda Sinha? Renowned Bhojpuri singer on ventilator; PM Modi assures support

Her passing marks a profound loss, particularly for those who cherished her dedication to folk traditions. Sinha’s legacy lives on in her timeless songs, stories, and her contribution to Bihar’s cultural heritage. Her voice, echoing with the warmth and spirit of the Bhojpuri heartland, will continue to inspire and resonate with those she touched.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sharda Sinha Death: Chhath Puja singer's son grieves; funeral to be held in Patna RBA

Sharda Sinha Death: Chhath Puja singer's son grieves; funeral to be held in Patna

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release date is OUT: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas' blockbuster dmn

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release date is OUT: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas' blockbuster

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 'Diwaloween', Kevin Jonas's birthday with adorable family pics [PHOTOS] ATG

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 'Diwaloween', Kevin Jonas's birthday with adorable family pics [PHOTOS]

US Elections 2024: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor sparks citizenship debate after voting for Kamala Harris ATG

US Elections 2024: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor sparks citizenship debate after voting for Kamala Harris

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box office collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan starrer stuns with Rs. 137 crore ATG

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box office collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan starrer stuns with Rs. 137 crore

Recent Stories

Swiggy IPO is here! Know price band, lot size and other details gcw

Swiggy IPO is here! Know price band, lot size and other details

Viral video claims Bangladesh police broke into houses, attacked & thrashed Hindus; sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

Viral video claims Bangladesh police broke into houses, attacked & thrashed Hindus; sparks outrage (WATCH)

Hindu vs Sikh Population in Canada Key Insights anr

Hindu vs Sikh Population in Canada: Key Insights

US Election 2024: Republicans take US Senate majority for 1st time in 4 years, house control remains uncertain snt

US Election 2024: Republicans take US Senate majority for 1st time in 4 years, house control remains uncertain

How to Open PPF Account Online: A Step-by-Step Guide anr

How to open a PPF account online? Check

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon