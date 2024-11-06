Bhojpuri folk singer Sharda Sinha passes away; PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tribute

Indian folk music has suffered an immense loss with the passing of Sharda Sinha, affectionately known as the ‘Nightingale of Bihar'

The world of Indian folk music mourns the loss of one of its most treasured voices, as Sharda Sinha, the iconic folk singer celebrated for her timeless Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi songs, passes away. Known fondly as the “Nightingale of Bihar,” Sinha’s contributions to Indian folk music have left an enduring legacy, elevating the traditional sounds of Bihar on both national and international stages. She had been battling multiple myeloma since 2018 and was recently admitted to AIIMS, where her condition worsened, leading to her being placed on ventilator support. Following her passing, numerous politicians and public figures shared heartfelt condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow, describing her death as an irreplaceable loss to the music world. He noted the enduring popularity of her Maithili and Bhojpuri songs, especially those connected with the festival of Chhath, and offered condolences to her family and fans. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed grief over her passing, recognizing her as a versatile artist whose music deeply resonated with audiences, creating a void in the world of folk music. In his message, he extended sympathies to her family and admirers. Atishi Marlena, New Delhi’s Chief Minister from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), remarked that Sinha’s music was instrumental in preserving cultural heritage and prayed for her peaceful rest.

Born on October 1, 1952, in Samastipur, Bihar, Sharda Sinha’s passion for regional music was shaped by the rich folk culture around her. She pursued her love for music academically, earning a Master’s degree before a thriving career saw her become a respected teacher and performer. Sinha’s devotion to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi folk songs remained evident as she infused her renditions with emotion and authenticity that resonated across generations.

Her renditions of folk classics like “Kahe Toh Se Sajna,” “Paniya Ke Jahaj Se Paltaniya Ban Ahiya Ho Rama,” and “Sasu Ji Se Nanad Ji Laayi Devar Babu” won her widespread admiration, turning her into a household name and a cultural icon of Bihar. Her music not only celebrated Bihar’s folk heritage but also brought the richness of Bhojpuri and Maithili culture to global audiences.

Sharda Sinha’s association with Chhath Puja became iconic, with her songs like “Hey Chhathi Maiya” and “Ho Dina Nath” becoming inseparable from the festival. These songs captured the essence and devotion of the festival and have been cherished across generations.

Throughout her life, Sinha was honored with prestigious awards, including the Padma Bhushan in 2018 and the Padma Shri in 1991, recognizing her dedication to preserving and promoting Indian folk music and culture. She was admired for her humility and commitment to her roots, often performing in traditional attire as a reflection of her pride in her heritage.

Her passing marks a profound loss, particularly for those who cherished her dedication to folk traditions. Sinha’s legacy lives on in her timeless songs, stories, and her contribution to Bihar’s cultural heritage. Her voice, echoing with the warmth and spirit of the Bhojpuri heartland, will continue to inspire and resonate with those she touched.

