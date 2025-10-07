Mani Meraj, a famous Bhojpuri actor and YouTuber, has been arrested by Ghaziabad police from Patna. A female colleague has leveled serious allegations against him, including rape, pressure to convert, forced abortion, and fraud.

Bhojpuri Actor Mani Meraj Arrested: Bhojpuri film's actor, comedian, YouTuber, and IPL commentator Mani Meraj was arrested by Ghaziabad police on Sunday. A Bhojpuri actress and YouTuber has accused him of rape and pressuring her to convert. Not only that, according to the actress, this actor also forced her to have an abortion and committed fraud with her. 28-year-old Mani Meraj was arrested by the police from his residence in Patna, Bihar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bhojpuri Actress Filed a Complaint

According to reports, a fellow Bhojpuri actress and YouTuber had filed a police complaint against actor and comedian Mani Meraj. In this complaint, registered on September 18, the actress accused the comedian of sexual harassment and pressuring her to convert. According to the FIR, the two met about two and a half years ago. The actor-comedian had hidden his real name and marital status. It is said that Meraj invited the actress to his house, mixed a sedative in her drink, and exploited her when she became unconscious. When the actress inquired about this, the actor allegedly apologized to her and somehow convinced her to remain silent by promising to marry her.

Actor Secretly Married, Pressured for Religious Conversion

The FIR further states that Mani later took the actress to his home. He secretly married her and then continued to sexually harass her. The actress claims that the actor and his family also pressured her to adopt Islam and forced her to read their religious scripture. The actress also says that the actor fed her food against her will, which her religion does not permit her to eat.

Mani Meraj Forced the Actress to Have an Abortion

The FIR claims that Mani Meraj forced the actress to have an abortion by giving her pills without her consent. He also demanded money through cash and online transactions. Later, the actress found out that he was already married and had two children. She has requested police protection, writing, "I fear he might have me killed."

Case Registered Against Mani Meraj Under These Sections

A case has been registered against the actor under sections 338, 376, 377, 323, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. This case against Meraj was registered at the Khoda Colony police station in Ghaziabad. The police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.