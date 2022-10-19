Bhediya trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer has hints of Rahul Roy, Pooja Bhatt’s ‘Junoon’?

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming horror comedy film ‘Bhediya’ was released on Wednesday. The nearly three-minute-long trailer shows Varun being turned into a werewolf, reminding us of the 90s film, ‘Junoon’ starring Rahul Roy and Pooja Bhatt.

While growing up, one of the favourite films of many 90s kids’ would be Rahul Roy and Pooja Bhatt-starrer ‘Junoon’. If the name doesn’t strike immediately, then try this -- it is the film which showed Rahul turning into a tiger. Cut to the present, Maddock Films is presenting something similar, just that instead of a tiger, the lead actor turns into a werewolf. That is what Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Bhediya’ looks like.

The makers of ‘Bhediya’ dropped the trailer of the upcoming film on Wednesday. The nearly three-minute-long trailer also features actors Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

A horror comedy, ‘Bhediya’ is a story of how Varun Dhawan’s character gets bitten in the bum by a wolf. He then slowly starts to transcend into a werewolf, forgetting details of what happens to him in the night. He, however, understands that something is wrong with him and soon realises that he has become a werewolf who goes out in the night and kills people.

With some elements of comedy in it, the film then moves toward how Varun Dhawan seeks for help to turn back into a normal human being, and not kill anyone before he completely becomes a ‘Bhediya’. Along with the trailer, the makers of ‘Bhediya’ also released the film’s first song ‘Jungle Mein Kand Ho Gaya’ which can be heard in the trailer itself.

Interestingly, the trailer of ‘Bhediya’ was dropped by the makers on the day when Varun Dhawan completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry. Exactly on this date, a decade ago, Varun’s debut film ‘Student of the Year’ was released in 2012. It also marked the debut of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, apart from ‘Bhediya’, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in ‘Bawaal’, opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, has ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Shehzaada’ in her kitty, among many others.