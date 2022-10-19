Brahmastra on Netflix or Prime? Here is when and where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film will release on OTT

After a successful run at the box office and surprising everyone with its record-shattering collections, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, starring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, is all set for it OTT release. Read on to know where and where will it be released.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is one of the most successful Hindi films this year. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, it shattered several records at the box office, domestically and on the international front. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience. Also starring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, the film is not getting ready for its OTT release. So, if you are one of those who have not watched the film yet, then here is your chance to watch it, that too in the comforts of your home.

According to the recently revealed information, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is all set to hit your mobile screens in November. Per reports, the film will be streamed in all languages and is expected to release on neither Netflix nor Prime, but Disney Plus Hotstar from November 4.

Released on September 9 in the theatres, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is the third film of director Ayan Mukerji. It is also the third collaboration between him and Ranbir Kapoor – the first two being ‘Wake Up Sid’ and ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’. The film was made on a whopping budget of Rs 410 crore and is said to be the most expensive Bollywood film ever.

A trilogy, ‘Brahmastra’ will be released in three parts; while ‘Shiva’ was the first part, the second part is titled ‘Dev’. Ayan Mukerji has already officially announced the film’s second instalment. At the same time, while there are reports about Ranveer Singh playing ‘Dev’ in the second part, no official confirmation on the cast has been given by the makers yet. Meanwhile, the first part also saw an extended cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Along with him, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia was also seen in the movie.