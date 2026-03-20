Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed the face of their second child, Yashveer, nicknamed Kaju. The couple shared family photos on Instagram and a vlog, months after welcoming their son in December 2025.

Comedian Bharti Singh and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa have officially revealed the face of their second child, Yashveer, delighting fans with a series of family photographs shared on social media on Friday. The reveal comes months after the couple welcomed their son in December 2025 and had kept his face hidden from the public eye.

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The couple posted a heartwarming family portrait on Instagram featuring their elder son Laksh Limbachiyaa, also known as Golla, as his nickname. Dressed in coordinated shades of blue and white, the family posed together in a candid moment. Another image showed baby Yashveer, affectionately called Kaju, resting peacefully atop a toy car. In the caption, Bharti wrote, "Yeh Hai Humara Kaju (Yashveer)". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Siingh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

YouTube Vlog Reveal

The Instagram reveal followed closely after the couple unveiled Yashveer's face in a vlog on their YouTube channel, on Thursday. In the video, Bharti and Haarsh hosted a small gathering at their home with close friends and family to mark the occasion.

During the vlog, Haarsh expressed his joy, saying, "Kitna pyaara hai naa yaar, bilkul Bharti jaisa hai," admiring the baby's resemblance to his mother. Bharti, however, playfully disagreed, responding that Yashveer looks more like Haarsh. She added that unlike before, they would no longer need to hide their child's face with emojis in videos.

Family and Parenthood

Bharti and Haarsh, who tied the knot in December 2017 after dating for several years, embraced parenthood for the first time in 2022 with the birth of Laksh. The couple announced their second pregnancy in October 2025 before welcoming Yashveer two months later.

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, Bharti is currently hosting 'Laughter Chefs' season 3 alongside celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show features popular celebrities including Abhishek Kumar, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande and Tejasswi Prakash. (ANI)