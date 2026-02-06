Manoj Bajpayee has reportedly stepped in to replace Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2, the much-awaited Akshay Kumar sequel, sparking fresh buzz and curiosity among fans about the new casting change.

Govinda has been away from films for a long time, but he is still in the limelight. In fact, his wife Sunita Ahuja is constantly making statements about him. Amidst this, shocking news about Govinda has come to light. It is being said that Govinda, who was a part of an Akshay Kumar comedy film, has been removed from its sequel and a new hero has been cast in his place. Let's find out the full details...

Govinda out of Bhagam Bhag sequel

Recently, news broke that a sequel to Akshay Kumar's film Bhagam Bhag is in the works, and the makers have already started preparations. Now, another piece of news related to this film has emerged, which has come as a major shock to Govinda. It is being reported that Govinda has been dropped from this movie and Manoj Bajpayee has been cast in his place. However, this change has sparked discussions among fans because Govinda is a fantastic comedian and he added a great comedic touch to the first film. Some fans are questioning whether Manoj will be able to match Govinda's level of comedy. Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal's entry alongside Akshay in the film has been confirmed. According to a Variety India report, the sequel to Bhagam Bhag will be filled with more comedy and drama than the first film. The film's concept will be taken forward from the first part. It is being said that the film's shooting may start next month, i.e., in March, in Mumbai.

Bhagam Bhag 2 Casting

The sequel, Bhagam Bhag 2, will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Meenakshi Chaudhary has been signed as the lead actress opposite Akshay Kumar. It is being said that the versatile Akshaye Khanna might also join the film, but an official confirmation is still pending. Talking about the original film, Bhagam Bhag, it was directed by Priyadarshan. It featured Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal along with Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, and Shakti Kapoor. The film, released in 2006, received mixed reactions from critics. It was a hit at the box office. Made on a budget of 32 crores, the film did a business of 67.82 crores.