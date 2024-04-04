Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Saanand Verma reveals he faced sexual assault; read full story

    Saanand Verma shared that he wanted to become a cricketer at the age of 13 and visited a cricket training academy in Patna, Bihar where a guy attempted to take advantage of him.

    Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Saanand Verma reveals he faced sexual assault when aspiring to become a cricketer RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    Saanand Verma, the actor who plays Anokhe Lal Saxena in the popular show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, has disclosed that he was sexually molested when he was 13 years old. In a recent interview, he stated that as a teen, he attended a cricket tournament where a man attempted to sexually abuse him. He described it as a "terrible memory" and said that it is a "pain" that will never go away.

    The incident

    Saanand said that sexual assault happened to him once during a cricket match. He wanted to become a cricketer at the age of 13 and visited a cricket training academy in Patna, Bihar. A large guy attempted to take advantage of him and this made him terrified hence he fled away. Since then, he has stayed away from playing cricket.

    Saanand further mentioned that the incident had an impact on his mind and that it made him stronger as a person. "Whatever occurred to me in my youth is unquestionably a dreadful recollection; many terrible things have happened to me before. When a person has been through so much suffering, no other pain matters," he continued.

    Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana to take break from films? Priorities singing as he collaborates with Warner Music India

    About Saanand Verma

    Saanand Verma has worked in the television industry for more than a decade. He has appeared in shows such as 'CID', 'Laapataganj', and 'Gupp Chupp', among others. Verma's other film credits include 'Raid', 'Mardaani', 'Babli Bouncer', 'Chhichhore', and 'Mission Raniganj'.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aadujeevitham OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran's HIT film RBA

    Aadujeevitham OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran's HIT film

    Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans Superstar hit film Ghilli to re-release on THIS date RBA

    Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay’s fans: Superstar's hit film ‘Ghilli’ to re-release on THIS date

    Aadujeevitham: 1.06 lakh tickets booked on Book My Show in 24 hours; Highest in India rkn

    Aadujeevitham: 1.06 lakh tickets booked on Book My Show in 24 hours; Highest in India

    Ayushmann Khurrana to take break from films? Priorities singing as he collaborates with Warner Music India RKK

    Ayushmann Khurrana to take break from films? Priorities singing as he collaborates with Warner Music India

    Love Grey Anatomy Is the medical drama gearing up for its 21st season Deet inside RBA

    Love 'Grey’s Anatomy'? Is the medical drama gearing up for its 21st season? Deet's inside

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: BBMP falls short of property tax revenue target for year 2023-24 vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP falls short of property tax revenue target for year 2023-24

    CIA warns Israel of Iran's potential retaliation within 48 hours for consulate attack on Syria: Reports snt

    CIA warns Israel of Iran's potential retaliation within 48 hours for consulate attack on Syria: Reports

    Gourav Vallabh, who quit Congress over no freedom to speak against 'Sanatana Dharma', joins BJP AJR

    BREAKING: Former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Not Shah Rukh Khan but Tom Cruise was first choice for DDJL RKK

    Not Shah Rukh Khan but Tom Cruise was first choice for DDJL

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi's investments REVEALED gcw

    LS Polls 2024: Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi's investments REVEALED

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon