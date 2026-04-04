PVR INOX's Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli discusses the company's turnaround, including a 'right-sizing' strategy over megaplexes, aggressive debt reduction, and profitability at low occupancy, with future growth focused on South India.

PVR INOX's Strategy for Evolving Excellence

The phenomenal success of 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' has been nothing short of historic, with the film recently shattering records to become the first Bollywood release to cross the 900 crore milestone in India and over 1,400 crore gross worldwide. Watching this massive 3-hour and 49-minute spy thriller at PVR, I realised how much the right ambience, from the immersive sound to the premium seating, can truly elevate such a grand cinematic experience.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Shift in Strategy: From Megaplex to 'Right-Sizing'

It was this very realisation of how a theatre's environment sets the tone for a blockbuster that sparked my curiosity and led me to interact with Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, to understand the strategy behind PVR's evolving excellence. It was fascinating to interact with Sanjeev and dive into the strategic machinery behind the PVR INOX merger. One of my initial observations was the apparent shift away from the massive 'Megaplex' obsession toward something more surgical, which Sanjeev described as 'right-sizing.' He pointed out that while they still value large formats, they are finding immense success in boutique setups, like their new three-screen format in Moti Nagar or four-screen multiplex in Agra, which is already seeing great occupancy. This isn't just about shrinking the footprint; it's about identifying untapped catchments within metros where a smaller, premium environment actually yields better results than a massive, sprawling complex.

Financial Turnaround and Profitability

(Image courtesy: PVR INOX) Our conversation naturally turned to the financial health of the entity, especially considering the debt-heavy reputation the industry carried post-pandemic. I was curious how they managed such a quick turnaround, as their balance sheet is now the cleanest it has been since the merger. Further, Sanjeev added that they have aggressively brought down net debt to just 365 crore, largely by leveraging 300-400 crore in synergies across manpower and utilities. Perhaps most impressive was his insight that the business is now profitable at a mere 28 per cent to 29 per cent occupancy. They are no longer waiting for a miracle blockbuster to stay in the green, though they are setting their sights on a 32 per cent to 33 per cent benchmark for the coming year.

The 'Dhurandhar' Effect: Defying Box Office Myths

One of the highlights of our conversation was the impact of Dhurandhar, and I shared with Sanjeev that I've actually watched it three times now, noting how it seems to be pushing occupancies toward the 40% mark. Sanjeev's perspective was that both films have effectively 'defied all myths' of the modern box office. He pointed out that despite the conventional wisdom that long films or overly violent content might struggle, Dhurandhar, with a first part running three and a half hours and a second reaching nearly four hours, has been a massive success. Beyond just the numbers, he noted that its blend of intense violence and patriotic themes has not only resonated with audiences but has also been vital for the entire industry's 'value chain,' proving that there is a hunger for bold, boundary-pushing storytelling.

Tapping the Southern Market for Growth

(Image courtesy: PVR INOX) I've always been struck by the sheer volume of cinema consumption in the South, and Sanjeev confirmed that this remains one of their primary engines for growth. They are planning to scale their South Indian portfolio from 34 per cent to nearly 45 per cent. He explained that the strategy there is twofold: rolling out high-end luxury formats like IMAX and LUX (complete with recliners and blankets), while simultaneously pushing into smaller towns with low-cost entries priced between 100 and 150 INR. It's a sophisticated asset-light approach that balances premium experiences with mass-market accessibility.

Beyond the Big Screen: Evolving the Leisure Experience

Finally, we touched on the evolution of the movie-going experience itself, which Sanjeev sees as a broader leisure destination. A standout insight for me was their strategy around Food and Beverage, which now accounts for 25 per cent of their revenue. They've incubated their own brand, The Dogfather, and are now insulating themselves from the volatility of film content by delivering snacks via Swiggy and Zomato. By making their F&B 'content-immune,' they've ensured that even if a weekend lacks a major release, the PVR brand remains a fixture in the customer's life through home delivery.

It is clear that the goal for this year is to move beyond the traditional theatre model into a comprehensive social and leisure ecosystem. I always say that in the world of cinema, the credits are just the beginning of something new, and for PVR INOX, I think the script is clear: the show doesn't just go on- it gets bigger, bolder, and better.

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, auto and consumer technology. Views shared here are personal)

(ANI)