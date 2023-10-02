Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Kambala on November 25,26; Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty likely to attend

    Kambala, a traditional buffalo racing sport from coastal Karnataka, will debut in Bengaluru on November 25-26 as part of Tulukuota's 50th-anniversary celebrations. The event at Palace Grounds will feature 125 pairs of buffalo owners and jockeys and prominent guests like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, actor Rajinikanth, and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai.
     

    Kambala, a significant part of Karnataka's coastal culture, is set to make its debut in Bengaluru on November 25 and 26. Ashok Kumar Rai, Puttur MLA and convener of the Bengaluru Kambala Committee made the announcement, revealing plans for the overnight Kambala event at the Palace Grounds.

    During a press conference following a meeting with Kambala buffalo owners in Mangaluru, MLA Rai shared that the event would witness the participation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, renowned actor Rajinikanth, and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai, among others.

    Kambala festival from coastal Karnataka heading to Bengaluru's Palace Ground

    Kambala, a traditional folk sport deeply embedded in coastal Karnataka's culture, involves racing pairs of buffaloes in a well-trodden field. While it has been primarily confined to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, Bangalore will now experience this historic event as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Tulukoota.

    The event, which will be held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, is scheduled for November 25 and 26 and will span two days. It will feature the participation of 125 pairs of buffalo owners and jockeys, with an estimated attendance of over 800,000 people. Prominent Bollywood actresses, including Aishwarya Rai, Shilpa Shetty, and Anushka Shetty, are expected to grace the occasion as chief guests. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also been invited to the event.

