Bengaluru: Kambala on November 25,26; Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty likely to attend

Kambala, a traditional folk sport deeply embedded in coastal Karnataka's culture, involves racing pairs of buffaloes in a well-trodden field. While it has been primarily confined to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, Bangalore will now experience this historic event as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Tulukoota.

The event, which will be held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, is scheduled for November 25 and 26 and will span two days. It will feature the participation of 125 pairs of buffalo owners and jockeys, with an estimated attendance of over 800,000 people. Prominent Bollywood actresses, including Aishwarya Rai, Shilpa Shetty, and Anushka Shetty, are expected to grace the occasion as chief guests. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also been invited to the event.