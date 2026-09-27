Fatima Sana Shaikh praised Salman Khan for his strong stance against trolls on 'Bigg Boss 20'. The host confronted body-shamers, addressed comments on his age and weight, and also slammed paparazzi for taking inappropriate pictures of actresses.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Praises Salman Khan's Stance

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has praised Salman Khan for the way he addressed trolls during a recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss 20’, calling his response a significant move given his position in the industry.

Speaking about Salman’s approach, Fatima, who arrived on ‘Bigg Boss 20’ for the promotions of ‘Hunkkaar’, said, “Jis tarike se aapne trolls ko iss baar muhtod jawab diya hai, it’s a huge thing ki aapke position mein koi agar muddon par baat karta hai, khada hota hai. Yeh bahut bada impact deta hai logon pe (The way you have given the trolls a fitting response this time is a huge thing. It means a lot when someone in your position speaks up and stands up for the issues that matter. It has a very powerful impact on people).”

Fatima highlighted how public figures speaking up on issues can have a wider impact on audiences. She specifically pointed to Salman’s decision to respond to online trolls and engage with issues despite his prominent position.

Salman Khan Confronts Trolls on 'Bigg Boss 20'

Addresses Body-Shaming and Age-Related Trolling

During the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman addressed trolls who targeted him over his weight gain and appearance, saying people should stop criticising others over their looks.

Salman was seen reacting to comments about his weight, including remarks that “Bhai mota hogaya hai.” Responding to the criticism, Salman said, “Karlo na troll, ye lo,” before removing his hat and jacket while confronting the comments.

The actor, known for speaking openly on social issues, also spoke against body-shaming, age-related trolling and criticism of people’s personal appearances.

Salman appeared to defend his friend and actor Katrina Kaif, who faced online trolling over her postpartum weight gain after her appearance at the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Without taking Katrina’s name, Salman said, “Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight...Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayengi...she wants to spend time with her family.”

Addressing comments about his own age, Salman said, “Of course, I’m 60 years old.”

“You cannot be Maine Pyar Kiya all the time...this age has become (a topic) suddenly (people say) woh budha hogya hai...what do you want to troll....mujhe pata hai mujhe kaun kaun troll karta hai...hum react nahin karte ...humare fan clubs itne sare hai...humko kya farak padta hai...bolne do inko...,” he added.

In an angry moment, he removed his shirt and hat, wiped off his makeup on camera, and challenged the trolls to mock him now. The actor then proudly showed off his fit physique, making it clear that he was unfazed by the criticism.

Salman also spoke about trolls targeting his brother Sohail Khan and Varun Dhawan. “Pehle apne aap ko dekho, apne jism ko dekho uske baad karna yeh sab...apne maa baap ko dekho...uske baad troll karna...mazak udhana Sohail ke upar, Varun ke upar it's not done,” Salman said.

“Jitna trolling karna hai kar lo, phate hue joote bhi pehnta hu...,” he added.

Criticism of Paparazzi Culture

The actor also criticised paparazzi for taking inappropriate pictures of actresses. “Paparazzi hip shots lete hain, taangon ke shots lete hain, aur agar peeche se shot mil jaaye toh woh bhi lete hain. None of these heroines, none of the girls like it,” Salman said.

“Meri apni niece chal rahi hoti hai, toh peeche se uska shot le rahe hain aur caption daalte hain ‘Pehchaano ye kaun hai?’ I am saying all this to girls agar aisa ho toh ghoom ke ek chamat maaro aur bolo, ‘Apni maa-behen ka shot le lo.’ Disgusting people! What is this mentality?” he added.

‘Bigg Boss 20’ premiered on September 6.