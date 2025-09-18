On Vishnuvardhan’s 75th birthday, Rajinikanth recalls their legendary bond, saying, “He treated me like an elder brother.” A rare video showcasing their iconic friendship has now gone viral, delighting fans of both superstars.

Bengaluru: Dr Vishnuvardhan, popularly known as ‘Sahasasimha’ and a proud recipient of the Karnataka Ratna award, remains one of the most iconic figures in Kannada cinema. Having acted in over 200 films, his contribution to the film industry is unmatched. Though it has been many years since his passing, his memories continue to live on in the hearts of fans. Today, September 18, marks what would have been his 75th birthday, a perfect occasion to celebrate not only his remarkable career but also his personal relationships with fellow actors, especially his close bond with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Rare Friendship Between Vishnuvardhan And Rajinikanth

On the occasion of Dr. Vishnuvardhan's 75th birthday, a rare video showing his warm relationship with Rajinikanth has gone viral on social media. The clip, taken from the Tamil film ‘Viduthalai’, offers a glimpse into the genuine friendship between these two legendary actors. Vishnuvardhan and Rajinikanth also shared the screen in Kannada films such as ‘Sodarara Saval’ and ‘Galate Samsara’, cementing their bond both on and off-screen.

Iconic Scene From 'Vidudalai'

In the viral scene from Viduthalai (1986), actor Vishnuvardhan is attacked by goons and admitted to the hospital for treatment. During this time, Rajinikanth takes care of him, showcasing a tender moment of camaraderie. After Vishnuvardhan recovers, Rajinikanth lights a cigarette, takes a puff, and playfully places it in Vishnu’s mouth, a gesture that fans fondly remember and celebrate even today.

Rajinikanth On Vishnuvardhan: A Brotherly Bond

Reflecting on his relationship with Vishnuvardhan, Rajinikanth once said, “Vishnuvardhan was already a big star when I entered the industry. The way he encouraged me helped me a lot. I have known him for 32 years. I cannot forget his love and encouragement. He always treated me like an elder brother.” This heartfelt statement captures the deep respect and affection the Tamil superstar held for Vishnuvardhan.

Fans Celebrate Memories On Vishnuvardhan’s Birthday

Fans across social media are sharing rare videos and photographs, reminiscing about the legendary actor. The bond between Vishnuvardhan and Rajinikanth continues to fascinate admirers, highlighting not only their cinematic achievements but also their personal warmth and support for each other.

A Legacy That Lives On

Even decades after his passing, Dr Vishnuvardhan remains an enduring figure in Kannada cinema. His friendship with Rajinikanth, his memorable performances, and his off-screen humility continue to inspire fans and fellow actors alike. Today, on his 75th birthday, his legacy is remembered not just through his films but through the love and respect he shared with those around him.