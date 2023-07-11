Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee slams Anupam Kher for portraying Rabindranath Tagore; here's what she said

    Anupam Kher as Rabindranath Tagore: Swastika Mukherjee took to social media and wrote, “No one should play Rabi Thakur for a purpose.” Anupam will be essaying the role of Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th film.

    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

    Anupam Kher has stated that he will play Rabindranath Tagore in his next film. Swastika Mukherjee, a veteran Bengali actress, has now responded. She took to Twitter without naming anybody and remarked, "No one should play Robi Thakur." "Please leave the man alone." Earlier last week, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to announce that he will play Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th film.

    Sharing the project's initial glimpse, he wrote, “Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga (It is my excellent fortune that I get the opportunity to play Gurudev on television! Soon, I will provide you with further details on this film.).”

    Also Read: Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July!

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    Several social media users reacted to Anupam's Tagore look and appreciated the actor. “Oh! My God, I couldn’t recognize you Sir… Superb," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “Congratulations sir I am very excited for this project." “And I am very much sure that nobody can perform it better than you. The Next gen will remember Tagore sab by your face," a third comment read.

    Many users agreed to Swastika’s point of view. One of them wrote, “No one should play Rabi Thakur for a purpose.” However another user brought in a different perspective. 

    Their tweet read, “Bengal knows him well, rest of India not so much. His story should be told and cinema is a good medium. But all depends which phase of his life is being depicted. If it’s just the latter days at Shantiniketan then that is very less of a story,” commented another one.

    Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay to convene fan club meeting in Chennai amid political entry rumours

    Someone also added, “If we are able to portray his personal with dignity.. a film can be made.. coz I also have seen that the respect he receives in Bengal, no one cares about that throughout India. So we must proceed in a good manner.”

    Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of political leader Jayaprakash Narayan. Emergency will hit theatres on November 24 this year. Besides this, Kher will also be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.

