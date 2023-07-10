Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy Vijay to convene fan club meeting in Chennai amid political entry rumours

    Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in 'Varisu' and now the Tamil star is gearing up for 'Leo', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj which is set to release on October 19. Meanwhile, Vijay will meet his fan club members on July 11 in Chennai.

    Thalapathy Vijay to convene fan club meeting in Chennai amid political entry rumours
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    It has been widely discussed for a while that Indian star Thalapathy Vijay will enter politics. The actor's numerous charity endeavours have only fueled fan speculation over when he may enter politics. According to some media reports, the 'Varisu' actor would take a hiatus from acting following the release of Thalapathy 68. The actor will take a hiatus to focus on making his political debut and will contest in the 2026 assembly election.

    Meanwhile, the Tamil superstar will convene a fan club meeting on Tuesday (July 11) in Chennai amid rumours of his political entry.

    Some consider Thalapathy Vijay's recent moves, such as helping school toppers from various Tamil Nadu constituencies, as signs of his political ambitions. It has been assumed that the decision to choose top candidates from each constituency rather than each district was made in an effort to increase his political power throughout the state. Many people have compared the actor to legendary actors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. 

    However, Vijay is yet to make an official announcement.

    According to sources close to the actor, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, an organisation named after the actor by his fans and responsible for managing Vijay's social activities, may become a political party.

    The 'Thuppaki' actor is now gearing up for 'Leo', helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is slated to release on October 19 this year. Leo features actor Vijay as a gangster in his 40s, staying away from gang wars and running a chocolate factory. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music, after giving chartbusters Vaathi Coming, Arabic Kuthu, and Selfie Pulla. The first single titled Naa Ready, sung by Thalapathy Vijay will be out soon for fans to enjoy.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 4:40 PM IST
