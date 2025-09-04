Shilpa Shetty has ended speculation about Bastian’s closure, revealing that the Bandra outlet will transform into Ammakai, while Bastian itself will move to Juhu as the Bastian Beach Club

Shilpa Shetty has finally responded to the buzz surrounding her Bandra-based fine-dining restaurant, Bastian. Contrary to speculation about its permanent closure, the actress clarified that the popular eatery is not shutting shop but is instead evolving into something new.

Bastian Moves, Ammakai Arrives

Through a video shared on Instagram, Shilpa explained that Bastian’s Bandra outlet will soon be transformed into a South Indian restaurant named Ammakai, while Bastian itself will find a new home in Juhu under the banner Bastian Beach Club. She assured fans that the brand isn’t disappearing and emphasized that the change comes from her desire to experiment and reconnect with her cultural roots.

Shetty mentioned that she had received an overwhelming number of calls after initial reports suggested the restaurant was shutting down. While acknowledging the love people have for Bastian, she urged that the concern shouldn’t spiral into negativity. According to her, the transition is part of a larger vision to expand and innovate within the hospitality space.

Inspired by Food and Heritage

Speaking about the new direction, Shilpa explained that the idea behind Ammakai was inspired by her passion for food and her South Indian heritage. The upcoming restaurant will highlight authentic Mangalorean cuisine, while the new Juhu location promises a fresh take on Bastian’s signature style and hospitality. She added that she is eager for patrons to experience both concepts.

In her post, she also gave credit to her brother and business partner Ranjeet Bindra, noting that his vision and expertise have played a vital role in driving the brand’s transformation.

From Controversy to Clarification

Shilpa’s clarification comes in the wake of confusion triggered by an earlier Instagram announcement, which coincided with news reports linking her and her husband Raj Kundra to a Rs 60-crore fraud case. Many assumed the Bandra outlet was shutting permanently, leading to a wave of speculation.

Bastian’s Legacy

Launched in 2016, Bastian quickly became one of Mumbai’s most sought-after dining destinations. Known for its seafood-centric menu, dramatic interiors, and a loyal celebrity following, the restaurant carved out a niche in the city’s culinary scene. From its famous lobster bomb to its glamorous weekend gatherings, Bastian established itself as both a social hotspot and a landmark of fine dining.

Now, with Ammakai and the upcoming Bastian Beach Club, Shilpa Shetty hopes to carry forward that legacy in a fresh and innovative way.