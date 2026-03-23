Actor Barry Keoghan has opened up about the severe online abuse he faces over his appearance. The criticism has damaged his confidence, made him withdraw from public life, and he worries about the impact on his son and his acting career.

Actor Barry Keoghan has spoken candidly about facing online abuse related to his appearance, revealing that the criticism has impacted his confidence and public life, according to People. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, the 33-year-old actor shared that he has been subjected to harsh comments online.

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"There's a lot of hate online. It's a lot of abuse of how I look," Keoghan said, according to People. While acknowledging the support he receives from fans, the actor noted that there is also a negative side to social media. "I do have an incredible fanbase, and people are so lovely out there, but there is also a nasty side," he added.

Impact on Family and Personal Life

Keoghan also expressed concern about the long-term impact of such negativity on his family, particularly his three-year-old son, Brando, according to People. "It's also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older," he said, according to People.

The actor revealed that he has distanced himself from online platforms to cope with the situation, though he still occasionally checks reactions to his public appearances. "If I attend an event, or if I go somewhere, I want to see how it was received, and it's not nice," he said, adding that the criticism has made him withdraw socially. "It's made me shy away, it's made me really go inside myself and not want to attend places, not want to go outside," Keoghan shared, according to People.

Effect on Professional Career

Calling the situation "a problem," he admitted that the constant negativity has even begun to affect his work as an actor. "When that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem, because then you don't even want to be on screen anymore," he said, according to People.

Future Projects

Keoghan is currently working on The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, where he is set to portray Ringo Starr, according to People. (ANI)