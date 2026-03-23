Akshay Kumar promotes 'Bhooth Bangla', one of late actor Asrani's last films. He fondly remembers the veteran, stating he feels lucky to have worked with him, and notes that Asrani completed the entire shoot before his passing on Oct 20, 2025.

Legendary actor Asrani, who passed away on October 20, 2025, continues to live on through his unforgettable cinematic legacy. Months before his passing, he teamed up with Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan for 'Bhooth Bangla' and 'Haiwaan'. With 'Bhooth Bangla' set to hit theatres on April 10, fans are thrilled at the opportunity to once again witness Asrani's magic on the big screen.

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Akshay Kumar Remembers Late Co-Star Asrani

On Monday, Akshay stepped out in the city to promote 'Bhooth Bangla', and while speaking with ANI, the 'Khiladi Kumar' fondly remembered his co-star and veteran actor Asrani. " It's quite sadenning that Asrani ji has left us. Aaj kaam kar rahe aur parso pata chalta hai ki woh (Asrani) chal base. But, we (Priyadarshan and I) are very lucky that he did his last two films wth us. From A to Z, he completed the entire shoot. (Priyadarshan and I feel truly fortunate that he completed his last two films with us, dedicating himself fully to every moment of the shoot from start to finish)," he said.

A Look Back at Asrani's Illustrious Career

Govardhan Asrani passed away on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84. He began his career in the 1960s and reached his peak in the 1970s, when he became one of the most dependable character actors of the time.

Some of his most memorable roles were in films like 'Mere Apne,' 'Koshish,' 'Bawarchi,' 'Parichay,' 'Abhimaan,' 'Chupke Chupke,' 'Chhoti Si Baat', and 'Rafoo Chakkar.' His other memorable films included 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' 'Dhamaal,' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' 'R... Rajkumar, 'All The Best,' and 'Welcome'. However, one of his most iconic performances remains his role as the eccentric jail warden in the 1975 classic 'Sholay,' which became a part of Indian pop culture and is still remembered today.

Asrani also ventured into writing and direction. In 1977, he wrote, directed, and acted in 'Chala Murari Hero Banne,' which received critical praise. He also directed films like 'Salaam Memsaab' (1979) and worked actively in Gujarati cinema, where he was equally popular. (ANI)