Akshay Kumar, 58, revealed his top fitness mantra is to eat dinner before 6:30 pm. He also warned against shortcuts like steroids and urged people to follow doctors' advice for a holistic, natural approach to health.

Akshay Kumar's Fitness Mantra

When it comes to naming the fittest celebrity in the Indian film industry, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar always comes to mind. On and off screen, his dedication and impressive physique never fail to leave fans in awe. In a recent interview with ANI, 58-year-old Akshay shared his fitness mantra. And if you're expecting some complicated diet or workout routine, think again. He simply stressed the importance of having an early dinner, advising not to eat after 6:30 pm.

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"Humesha ek hi baat kehte aaya hun ki shaam ka khana suraj dhalne se phle, 6:30 pm, se pehle khaa lena bas aur kuch nahin...Isse bada mantra zindagi mein koi nahin de sakta...Doctor bhi yahi kahega (I've always said the same thing... have your dinner before the sun sets, ideally before 6:30 pm, nothing more, nothing less. There's no greater mantra in life than this... even doctors would agree)," Akshay shared.

A Word of Caution

Akshay has long been a passionate advocate for a healthy and fit lifestyle. Earlier, while making a presence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Akshay requested people to change their lifestyle as per the advice of doctors and not by looking at a film star's body.

"It is very important that we understand what is good and what is bad for your fitness. Change your lifestyle on the advice of doctors and not by looking at the physical attributes of a film star. Actors are often not what they appear on screen. Many types of filters and special effects are used and after seeing them, we start using the wrong shortcuts to change our body," Akshay said.

Holistic Approach Over Shortcuts

The 'Khiladi Kumar' also requested people to boost their bodies naturally instead of opting for shortcuts. He outlined a holistic approach that includes regular exercise, yoga, consumption of good healthy food, maintaining a proper sleep schedule, incorporating meditation, and, most importantly, embracing one's natural appearance.

"Nowadays many people take steroids and go for six packs and eight packs... Friends, with such shortcuts the body swells from the outside but remains hollow from the inside. Remember, a shortcut can cut your life short. You need long-lasting fitness, not shortcuts. Fitness should not be an instant coffee or 2-minute noodles," he added.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of 'Bhooth Bangla', which is directed by Priyadarshan. The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It will be released in theatres on April 10.