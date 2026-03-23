Akshay Kumar clarifies his upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla' is a 'real horror comedy' and completely different from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Director Priyadarshan also weighs in on the genre and his successful collaboration with the actor.

Akshay Kumar: 'Bhooth Bangla' is a real horror comedy, different from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has opened up about his upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla', calling it a "real horror comedy" and clarifying that it is completely different from his earlier hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa '. Speaking about the film, Akshay said that while many are comparing the two, 'Bhooth Bangla' belongs to a different space altogether. "Nahi ye bilkul alag hai (No, this is completely different). 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'..usme psychological thriller, horror..horror bhi nahi tha psychological comedy thi ( That was more of a psychological comedy This is a fantasy. Iske andar vakai mein koi bhoot hai ya nahi dekhna hai ( In this, whether there is a ghost or not, you have to see.) Yeh actually kahunga to asli mein horror comedy hai (So if I say, this is a real horror comedy)," he shared.' '

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'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' is a psychological horror comedy film directed by Priyadarshan starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel, alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and Vikram Gokhale. Akshay is gearing up for the release of 'Bhooth Bangla', which is also directed by Priyadarshan.

Director Priyadarshan on the art of horror-comedy

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has shared insights into his approach to the horror-comedy genre, saying that the blend of fear and humour works because it caters to the audience's natural need for relief during tense moments.

Speaking about his filmmaking process, Priyadarshan revealed that he did not initially set out to create a horror-comedy with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa '. "We didn't think about horror comedy when we made Bhool Bhulaiyaa. We just thought of a psychological thriller," he said. However, he noted that humour has always been an integral part of his storytelling style. "If you watch any film of mine, there will be a lot of humour because I like situational humour," he added.

The director explained that incorporating humour into horror enhances the viewing experience. "When you go to watch a horror film, people are a little tense. So they look for a chance to laugh a little. That is something we try to use," he said, describing it as a way to engage audiences more effectively.

Priyadarshan believes the combination of horror and comedy creates a strong cinematic formula if executed well. "There are sequences which are very tense, but at the same time there is a lot of humour. It's a nice combination. People like both. If you can pull it off successfully, it will always work," he said.

On casting and collaboration with Akshay Kumar

Talking about casting, the filmmaker emphasised that he prioritises the script before choosing actors. "I think about my script first. Then I decide who is right for it," he shared.

He also acknowledged his long-standing collaboration with actor Akshay Kumar, particularly in comedy. "Whenever I think of humour, my first preference is Akshay. More than anything, it's my comfort level of working with him," he said.

'Bhooth Bangla' details: Cast, production, and release date

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar collaborated on films like 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa ', 'Bhooth Bangla', 'De Dana Dan', 'Bhagam Bhag', among others. 'Bhooth Bangla' features Akshay Kumar alongside Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. The film completed its shooting schedule in May last year and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026. (ANI)