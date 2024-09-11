Badshah reveals he declined Vicky Kaushal's role in Lust Stories: 'Main aisa lagta hu?'

Indian singer and rapper Badshah recently talked about a few acting gigs that have been offered to him. During an interview with Lallantop, Badshah revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar thought that he would be a great fit for the main lead role in a short segment in Lust Stories. However, Badshah revealed that he does want to play the character of a man who was ‘not able to satisfy his wife’.

In the interview, Badshah shared, "I was offered Vicky Kaushal’s role in Lust Stories. We were both judging a show together at that time when Karan sir told me that there is this role which you would fit. I thought Karan sir was joking. He said, ‘There’s a role of a guy who can’t satisfy his wife’. And I was like, ‘Yeh kya baat hui sir? Main aisa lagta hoon kya (Do I look like the kind of guy who can’t satisfy his partner)?'”

He added, “Yes, genuinely. We were judging a show called Dil Hai Hindustani, and he was sitting right next to me. He said, ‘There’s this role that I think will fit you’. I thought he was joking, or just being kind. But he brought it up again on the next shoot. Then Varun Dhawan came for a shoot and congratulated me on being launched by Dharma. But I declined that role, because I didn’t know if I’d be able to do it. I was taking myself too seriously.”

Badshah also stated that he was offered Diljit Dosanjh's role in Good Newwz. Interestingly, Kiara Advani co-starred in both Lust Stories and Good Newwz. Lust Stories was released on Netflix in 2018, while Good News was released in theaters in 2019.

