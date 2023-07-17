Badshah opened up on Shah Rukh Khan-Salman patching up; Here's what he said

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who worked together in Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pathaan and others, reportedly had a fallout. This fallout happened during an incident at the birthday party of Katrina Kaif in 2008. Noted rapper-singer Badshah recalled Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan patching up after the incident with each other. Here is what the rapper said.

Rapper Badshah is best known for giving foot-tapping and hit songs like Jugnu, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, DJ Waley Babu, Paani Paani, Heartless and many others. Recently the 'Woh' singer talked about meeting Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after they had just patched up. The two superstars reportedly had a fallout with each other. This fallout went on for several years. Talking about the same, the rapper revealed how Shah Rukh Khan and Salman also treated him with biryani and warmly interacted with him. Badshah gave an in-depth insight into how the duo interacted warmly with him.

Badshah on meeting Shah Rukh and Salman Khan:

The rapper shared that his manager told him that Shah Rukh wanted to meet him. When he reached there, he found Salman in the company of Shah Rukh Khan. As the two were busy sharing anecdotes with each other. Recalling it, Badshah recently told Raj Shamani in his podcast, "I met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at backstage of an award show. I think they just had their patch-up. Apparently. I remember my manager telling me that Shah Rukh sir is calling you. I went to meet him. Salman sir was also there. They were talking to each other. I was standing there looking at them. Later, when the food got served, they fed me biryani. They were sharing anecdotes with each other, and I was listening to them. Then I had to leave."

The two, who worked together in Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pathaan and others, reportedly had a publicised fallout that originated from an incident at birthday party of Katrina Kaif in 2008. According to a reports from leading Indian wire agency, The rivalry between the two Khans polarised the entire Hindi film industry for five years as the industry insiders took sides depending on the proximity to either superstars. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman remained distant for years until they patched up at an iftar party in 2013.

