    Badshah clarifies his ongoing 'relationship rumours' with Mrunal Thakur; shares a cryptic note

    Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur and rapper Badshah have stirred up the internet with their latest video from the star-studded Diwali party of Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty. Now Badshah, the iconic rapper and musician, has clarified his ongoing 'relationship rumours' with nuanced South industry starlet, The Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur.

    Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur and rapper Badshah have stirred up the internet with their latest video from the Diwali party of Sukhee actress Shilpa Shetty. The rumoured couple got clicked and captured holding hands while leaving Diwali bash of Sukhee star Shilpa Shetty late at night. The video, now going viral on Reddit, shows Mrunal and Badshah exiting the party hand in hand, fueling speculation about their dating. Mrunal, in 2021, starred in a music video by Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi, titled Bad Boy x Bad Girl and their chemistry was raved about and also loved by the audiences.

    Interestingly, Mrunal took to her Instagram Stories. She then shared a photo with Badshah and Shilpa Shetty from the party and called them her "two favourites." The rapper also reposted the story of Mrunal Thakur on his Instagram account. A video, viral on popular social media platform Reddit, features them both holding hands and leaving the party in the same car.

    Mrunal looked stunning in an olive green ethnic outfit, while Badshah looked dapper in an all-black traditional ensemble at the Diwali bash. No, amid all the speculations, the rapper has taken to Instagram to share a cryptic note. It read, "To samajhne ki koshish kar, sikka uchala gaya hai (So, try to understand, the coin finally has gotten tossed)."

    Earlier this year, there were rumours that Badshah was set and would soon get hitched to his longtime actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi. Sources close to the singer told a leading Indian entertainment portal that Badshah and Rikhi were planning to have "gurdwara wedding in north India" soon.

    Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress who made her acting debut in 2013 with the film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. She made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. Badshah and Rikhi have reportedly been dating for a year now.

