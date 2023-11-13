Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mrunal Thakur sparks 'relationship rumours' with Badshah at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash - WATCH video

    Badshah and Mrunal Thakur got papped and clicked holding hands while exiting the star-studded Diwali party of Shilpa Shetty on Sunday night. This news has shaken B-town. It is a big shocker for Mrunal Thakur fandom and has ignited and commenced their relationship rumours. The duo has maintained a pin-drop silence on their ongoing dating and relationship rumours.

    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur and rapper Badshah have taken the internet by storm with their recent video from the Diwali party of bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty. The duo got clicked holding hands while exiting the Diwali bash of Shilpa Shetty late at night. In the video going viral on the popular social media platform Reddit, Mrunal is papped and captured going out from the party with Badshah as they hold hands, which has led to speculations about them dating each other.

    Interestingly, Mrunal took to her Instagram Stories. She then dropped a photo with Badshah and Shilpa Shetty from the party and called them her "two favourites." The rapper also reposted Mrunal's story on his Instagram account. Mrunal dazzled in an olive green ethnic outfit. Badshah looked dapper in an all-black traditional ensemble. Reacting to the viral video of them holding hands, one user wrote, "I no way expected them as a couple together. Really a Wow." Another commented, "Looks very much the case. Wishing best to both of them, both very talented individuals."

    Earlier this year, rumours were rife that Badshah was all set to marry his longtime actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi. A source close to the Kala Chashma singer told Hindustan Times that Badshah and Rikhi would have a "gurdwara wedding in north India" soon.

    Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress who made her acting debut in 2013 with the film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. The film also starred Sippy Gill and Om Puri, among others, in the lead. Isha made her big Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade, that starred Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. Badshah and Rikhi have reportedly been dating for a year now. They met at a party via one of their mutual friends and fell in love with each other.

