Bad Newz OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri starrer to stream on THIS platform

Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, delivers a hilarious comedy-drama that continues the legacy of the 2019 hit Good Newwz. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the 2024 film follows Saloni Bagga, played by Triptii, as she navigates a chaotic situation after discovering she's pregnant by two different men

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk have brought a wave of laughter to theatres with their comedy-drama Bad Newz. If you missed the chance to catch it on the big screen, the movie is now available on an OTT platform. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film revolves around Triptii Dimri's character, Saloni Bagga, who finds herself in a comedic whirlwind after discovering she's pregnant by two different men—Akhil Chadha, played by Vicky Kaushal, and Gurbir Singh Pannu, portrayed by Ammy Virk. This leads to a series of humorous and chaotic events. For those unfamiliar, the 2024 movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Now, audiences can enjoy this latest film from the comfort of their homes, albeit with a slight catch.

Bad Newz is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but viewers must pay a rental fee of Rs 349, even if they are subscribers. There is no update yet on when the movie will be included for Prime members. The film also features a talented supporting cast, including Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, Gajraj Rao, and Faisal Rashid in key roles.

Vicky Kaushal has been receiving praise for his dance moves in the song "Tauba Tauba," while Triptii Dimri has garnered attention for her previous role in Animal. Director Anand Tiwari once mentioned that Karan Johar was impressed by Triptii’s performances in Bulbbul and Qala, which led to her recommendation for this film.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Tiwari shared that Karan Johar had recommended Triptii to him when she was still being considered for Animal. She was not yet part of that film, so Tiwari chose her for her skills after watching Bulbbul and Qala, both of which left a strong impression on him. Tiwari described Triptii as a talent with great potential, likening her to Vicky Kaushal in terms of her promising career trajectory. He praised her for coming from a grounded background and assured that audiences would be more than pleasantly surprised by her performance in Bad Newz.

