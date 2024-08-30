Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bad Newz OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri starrer to stream on THIS platform

    Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, delivers a hilarious comedy-drama that continues the legacy of the 2019 hit Good Newwz. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the 2024 film follows Saloni Bagga, played by Triptii, as she navigates a chaotic situation after discovering she's pregnant by two different men

    Bad Newz OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri starrer to stream on THIS platform ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 5:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk have brought a wave of laughter to theatres with their comedy-drama Bad Newz. If you missed the chance to catch it on the big screen, the movie is now available on an OTT platform. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film revolves around Triptii Dimri's character, Saloni Bagga, who finds herself in a comedic whirlwind after discovering she's pregnant by two different men—Akhil Chadha, played by Vicky Kaushal, and Gurbir Singh Pannu, portrayed by Ammy Virk. This leads to a series of humorous and chaotic events. For those unfamiliar, the 2024 movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Now, audiences can enjoy this latest film from the comfort of their homes, albeit with a slight catch.

    Bad Newz is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but viewers must pay a rental fee of Rs 349, even if they are subscribers. There is no update yet on when the movie will be included for Prime members. The film also features a talented supporting cast, including Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, Gajraj Rao, and Faisal Rashid in key roles.

    Vicky Kaushal has been receiving praise for his dance moves in the song "Tauba Tauba," while Triptii Dimri has garnered attention for her previous role in Animal. Director Anand Tiwari once mentioned that Karan Johar was impressed by Triptii’s performances in Bulbbul and Qala, which led to her recommendation for this film.

    ALSO READ: Rapper-singer Hanumankind shares news of India concert; announces tour dates; Read on

    In an interview with the Indian Express, Tiwari shared that Karan Johar had recommended Triptii to him when she was still being considered for Animal. She was not yet part of that film, so Tiwari chose her for her skills after watching Bulbbul and Qala, both of which left a strong impression on him. Tiwari described Triptii as a talent with great potential, likening her to Vicky Kaushal in terms of her promising career trajectory. He praised her for coming from a grounded background and assured that audiences would be more than pleasantly surprised by her performance in Bad Newz.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rapper singer Hanumankind shares news of India concert; announces tour dates; Read on ATG

    Rapper-singer Hanumankind shares news of India concert; announces tour dates; Read on

    Sohum Shah's Tumbbad re-release stirs excitement: Revisiting its groundbreaking Venice Film Festival debut RTM

    Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad re-release stirs excitement: Revisiting its groundbreaking Venice Film Festival debut

    Has Patudi palace, goes to Gstaad..', Kareena Kapoor TROLLED for remarks on not chasing luxury ATG

    'Has Patudi palace, goes to Gstaad..', Kareena Kapoor TROLLED for remarks on not chasing luxury

    Watch: Angelina Jolie gets emotional as Maria's 8-minute standing ovation steals the show at Venice Film Fest RTM

    Watch: Angelina Jolie gets emotional as Maria's 8-minute standing ovation steals the show at Venice Film Fest

    WHAT Kangana Ranaut to invite Rahul Gandhi and his family to Emergency screening? Here's what she said RBA

    WHAT! Kangana Ranaut to invite Rahul Gandhi and his family to Emergency’s screening? Here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    Nita Ambani's flawless makeup secret revealed: Know about her makeup artist, fees, clients and more dmn

    Nita Ambani's flawless makeup secret revealed: Know about her makeup artist, fees, clients and more

    Tips to organise your fridge and reduce food waste vkp

    Tips to organise your fridge and reduce food waste

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Ji's favorite Modak recipe in easy steps NTI EAI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Ji’s favorite Modak recipe in easy steps

    7 everyday habits that are like Slow Poison ATG

    7 everyday habits that are like Slow Poison

    Landmark raid! 'World's largest' piracy streaming network Fmovies shut down by Vietnamese authorities snt

    Landmark raid! 'World's largest' piracy streaming network Fmovies shut down by Vietnamese authorities

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon