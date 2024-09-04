Anushka Sharma gets papped at Mumbai airport FIRST time post rumors of shifting to London floated [WATCH]

Anushka Sharma was spotted in Mumbai for the first time since rumors surfaced about her and Virat Kohli's possible relocation abroad. The actress, seen at the Mumbai airport without her children, makes her first public appearance since welcoming her son, Akaay, earlier this year

Anushka Sharma is spotted in Mumbai, marking her first public appearance since rumors began circulating that she and Virat Kohli had moved out of the country. Fans have long speculated that the couple is establishing a new life in London, away from Mumbai's media spotlight. On Wednesday morning, Anushka was seen at the Mumbai airport without her children, making it her first sighting since she welcomed her son, Akaay.

For this appearance, Anushka donned an all-black ensemble. She paired jet-black pants with a matching jacket, accessorizing with black sunglasses. She completed the look with sandals and styled her hair in a neat bun.

As she exited the Mumbai airport, Anushka smiled for the cameras and even waved at them before getting into her car and leaving the venue. It appears that Anushka is in town for work, though it is unclear whether she is here for a shoot or an event. Fans will have to wait and see.

Nevertheless, fans are delighted to see her back in action. Anushka took a break from the spotlight after welcoming her son, Akaay. Earlier this year, Anushka and Virat Kohli announced the birth of their baby boy in February. Anushka shared the news on Instagram, revealing that they had named their son Akaay. “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world!” the couple announced.

There are reports that Anushka and Virat have now relocated to London with their children, but the actress recently hinted that she would be visiting India ‘soon.’

On the work front, Anushka Sharma’s film Chakda Xpress has been highly anticipated. This biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami marks Anushka's return to the big screen after six years, following her last appearance in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix, though the release date has not yet been announced.

