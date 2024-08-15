Ayushmann Khurrana pens heart-touching poem 'Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti' to demand justice in Kolkata rape case

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a video on Instagram where he read a poem he penned titled 'Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti (I wish I were a male)', which will have you in tears.

On Wednesday night, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video on the rape and murder case that took place in Kolkata. The Bollywood actor rushed to Instagram and posted a video where he read a poem he penned titled 'Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti (I wish I were a male)', which will have you in tears. Ayushmann used the poem to demand justice for the rape and murder victim.

The brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has shocked the country. The semi-nude body of the female PGT doctor, a second-year student in the chest medicine department, was discovered inside the hospital's seminar hall on Friday. She was on duty on Thursday night, and her body sustained numerous injuries. The preliminary autopsy report showed sexual abuse before her murder, prompting her father to claim that she was raped and killed in the hospital.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ruled that the inquiry be handed to the Central Bureau of Inquiry (CBI). On Tuesday, junior doctors, trainees, and medical students staged strikes and rallies nationwide, disrupting healthcare services. Several Bollywood actors have also stepped forward to demand justice. While Kangana advocated for the CBI to take up the inquiry, Alia Bhatt too sent a message demanding justice for the victim.

Many are also on the streets protesting for justice and taking a stand against the safety of women in India and the cruelty of men. After this incident, the point of women not being safe even in their workplace is being highlighted.

