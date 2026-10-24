Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor appear on the third episode of Koffee with Karan 8, featuring playful banter, candid revelations about their equation with Karan Johar, and a surprise guest appearance by actor Arjun Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee with Karan 8

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to grace the third episode of ‘Koffee with Karan 8', promising a fun-filled episode packed with playful banter, candid revelations and plenty of entertainment. The latest trailer offers a glimpse of the duo’s lively equation with host Karan Johar, as Varun recalls an instance when the filmmaker stopped talking to him and Janhvi.

During the conversation, Varun playfully revealed that he and Janhvi were the two people Karan had stopped talking to. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) Recalling the filmmaker’s dramatic reaction, Varun said, “Everyone should know this. We are the two people who Karan stopped talking to,” further teasing Karan for being “dramatic.” “You became Bachchan from K3G – ‘Main bada hoon… haq hai mera, haq,’” he continued.

Candid Revelations and Surprise Guests

Responding to Varun’s remark, Karan admitted that he was hurt by both actors, saying, “I was hurt by both of you.” Adding a humorous twist to the conversation, Janhvi quipped, “I gained weight when we stopped talking.” The trailer also showcases Varun and Janhvi participating in a fun game as Karan asks them to make guesses, setting the stage for more entertaining moments.

Adding to the excitement, actor Arjun Kapoor makes a surprise appearance on the show, joining the conversation and bringing another dose of fun to the episode. The new season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ is streaming on JioHotstar, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday at 7 PM. Guests like Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vijay Deverakonda were among the first ones to grace the show. (ANI)