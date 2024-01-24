Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Rajinikanth says, 'For me, this is spirituality not politics'

    Rajinikanth expressed his opinion on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening. The Tamil actor was among those who could offer prayers to the Ram Lalla idol.

    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Rajinikanth, his wife, Latha, and his brother and grandson, Linga, have returned from Ayodhya, where they attended the Ram Mandir opening. He described the opening ceremony at the airport as a spiritual occasion.

    Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rishabh Shetty, and Amitabh Bachchan were among those who attended the opening. Rajinikanth was hailed by a gathering of media outlets upon his return from Ayodhya. He informed the reporters that he was privileged to have had darshans of the Ram Lalla idol.

    Speaking to the media at Chennai's airport, the star described the auspicious occasion as a spiritual gathering rather than a political one. Rajinikanth said he was one of the first 150 persons to witness the historic event.

    Following the Ram Mandir opening, Rajinikanth stated that he will make it a point to visit Ayodhya every year. He was joined by his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, brother Sathyanarayana Rao, and grandson, Linga.

    On January 23, Rajinikanth and his family returned to Chennai. When he arrived, he was swarmed by reporters outside the airport. He said, "I had a great darshan. After the Ram temple was opened, I was among the first 150 people to witness [the Ram Lalla idol], and it gave me immense happiness. "

    When asked if this was a spiritual or a political event, he remarked, "For me, this is spirituality and not politics. Everyone can have different opinions, and it doesn't have to match every time."

    On the work front: 
    Rajinikanth is currently filming for filmmaker TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'. The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Manjur Warrier in prominent parts.

    After 'Vettaiyan', Rajinikanth will collaborate with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on 'Thalaivar 171'. He will appear next in his daughter Aishwarya's forthcoming directorial, 'Lal Salaam', which will be released in cinemas on February 9.

