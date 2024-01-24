Entertainment

Ram Mandir: Alia Bhatt’s saree costs Rs 45k, took 100 hours to make

Alis Bhatt's silk saree and it took around 100 hours to complete, with the miniature paintings done in traditional Pattachitra style.

Alia Bhatt was spotted in a traditional attitude, wearing a turquoise blue Mysore silk saree by apparel company Madhurya Creations.

While adhering to the customary dress code for the day, Alia Bhatt did credit to her appearance, and her saree drew admirers' attention for various reasons.

Alia Bhatt’s saree took 100 hours to complete

Alia Bhatt's saree included hand-painted designs depicting major incidents from the Ramayana. It also included Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman, and the Goddess Sita, among others.
 

Alia was wearing a Mysore silk saree from Karnataka for the inauguration

Alia Bhatt's saree cost is around Rs 45,000

It is said the saree was custom-made and cost around Rs 45,000.

Styled by Amit Patel

Stylist Amit Patel, while giving a closer look at the outfit, shared some great details of how the sari was prepared.

Keeping up with your classic look, Alia Bhatt also added a matching shawl to her traditional attire.

