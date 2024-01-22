Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Discovery channel airs 'Legends of the Ramayana with Amish' docu-series

    Celebrating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, millions of Hindus can explore the mystical realm of the Ramayana through the rerun of the three-part docu-series, Legends of the Ramayana with Amish, on Discovery Channel. Hosted by author Amish Tripathi, the series delves into lesser-known aspects of the epic, offering a unique perspective on its timeless saga, available for streaming on Discovery+.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    To celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Mandir today, millions of Hindus worldwide will have the opportunity to delve into the mystical realm of the epic Ramayana through the rerun of the documentary series, Legends of the Ramayana with Amish, on the Discovery Channel.

    The three-part docu-series, hosted by the acclaimed author Amish Tripathi, commenced its journey on Saturday and is set to captivate audiences until January 23. Broadcasting on Discovery Channel and DTamil, the series will also be available for streaming on Discovery+, according to a press release.

    World Record Holder makes Ram idol on Pencil tip, achieves praises on social media for incredible art (WATCH)

    Legends of the Ramayana with Amish aims to unravel lesser-known mysteries surrounding the ancient epic, offering a unique perspective on the timeless saga. Amish Tripathi, known for his literary contributions, decodes intriguing information that has endured for thousands of years, inspiring faith, principles, and lifestyles not only in India but also across the globe.

    Covering a vast expanse of 5000 km, the docu-series explores the rich tapestry of ancient stories related to the Ramayana. Amish Tripathi's narrative takes viewers on a captivating journey, delving into the historical, cultural, and social dimensions of the epic. The series promises stunning visuals and a deep dive into the mystery surrounding Lord Rama's legendary journey.

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Highlighting the geological, traditional, and belief-based aspects of the Ramayana, Amish Tripathi's travelogue includes visits to key locations in India and Sri Lanka. The documentary unfolds the history of these places, bringing to life diverse cultures, social intricacies, and landscapes.

    Filmed in picturesque locations such as Sri Lanka, Ayodhya, Nashik, and Hampi, Amish's Legends of the Ramayana originally premiered on Discovery+ in April 2022 before gracing the Discovery Channel in October 2022.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 9:34 AM IST
