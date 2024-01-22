Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Discovery channel airs 'Legends of the Ramayana with Amish' docu-series

Celebrating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, millions of Hindus can explore the mystical realm of the Ramayana through the rerun of the three-part docu-series, Legends of the Ramayana with Amish, on Discovery Channel. Hosted by author Amish Tripathi, the series delves into lesser-known aspects of the epic, offering a unique perspective on its timeless saga, available for streaming on Discovery+.

Legends of the Ramayana with Amish aims to unravel lesser-known mysteries surrounding the ancient epic, offering a unique perspective on the timeless saga. Amish Tripathi, known for his literary contributions, decodes intriguing information that has endured for thousands of years, inspiring faith, principles, and lifestyles not only in India but also across the globe.

Covering a vast expanse of 5000 km, the docu-series explores the rich tapestry of ancient stories related to the Ramayana. Amish Tripathi's narrative takes viewers on a captivating journey, delving into the historical, cultural, and social dimensions of the epic. The series promises stunning visuals and a deep dive into the mystery surrounding Lord Rama's legendary journey.



Highlighting the geological, traditional, and belief-based aspects of the Ramayana, Amish Tripathi's travelogue includes visits to key locations in India and Sri Lanka. The documentary unfolds the history of these places, bringing to life diverse cultures, social intricacies, and landscapes.

Filmed in picturesque locations such as Sri Lanka, Ayodhya, Nashik, and Hampi, Amish's Legends of the Ramayana originally premiered on Discovery+ in April 2022 before gracing the Discovery Channel in October 2022.