    Ayisha Review: Manju Warrier's comedy-drama is worth watching or not? Read this

    Ayisha is a multilingual comedy drama in Malayalam and Arabic. The majority of the film was shot in the Middle East. Aamir makes his debut with Ayisha, who wants to go to a Gulf nation.

    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Ayisha, a comedy-drama film starring Manju Warrier and written by Ashif Kakkodi and directed by Aamir Pallikkal, was released on January 20 in Kerala and a few other areas the world. The movie's trailer, which was published a few days ago, sufficiently amused the actress's admirers, creating great pre-release hype. 

    Aamir Pallikkal directed the film, which Ashif Kakkodi scripted. Ayisha is a multilingual comedy drama in Malayalam and Arabic. Aamir makes his feature film debut, following Ayisha, who wants to go to a Gulf nation. The majority of the film was shot in the Middle East.

    A few moviegoers who saw the film a little sooner than the others have expressed their thoughts or mini-reviews on Ayisha. They have shared these using their microblogging site accounts. 

    Take a peek at a couple of these tweets to help you decide whether to see the movie in theatres. The film's cast included Krishna Sankar, Mona Essay, Radhika, Sajna, Poornima, Latheefa, Salama, Jennifer, Sarafeena, Sumayya, Islam, and Shamsudheen MT.

    Vishnu Sarma is the film's cinematographer, M Jayachandran is the soundtrack composer, and Appu N Bhattathiri is the editor. Zakariya Mohammed produced the film through his companies Feather Touch Movie Box, Cross Border Camera Imagin Cinemas, Last Exit, and Movie Bucket. Magic Frame distributes Ayisha.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
