'Are bas karo didi': Alia Bhatt bashed by netizens for forgetting Kesariya lyrics

Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled by the netizens for forgetting the lyrics of the song Kesariya at a recent event with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who embraced motherhood last year, has been making headlines for multiple reasons. Recently, she attended an event in Mumbai with her actor-husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

In the event, the couple stole the show with their sizzling chemistry. At the event, RK asked Alia to sing Kesariya, but the Darlings star apparently forgot the lyrics. And this has not gone well with netizens as they brutally bashed Alia by calling her overacting ki dukaan.

A renowned bollywood paparazzo shared the video on his Instagram handle. The Gullyboy actress got heard telling Ranbir that he always pushes her to sing Beta Gana Gao. The audience then requested her to sing, to which Alia asked, "kaunsa gaana gau aapke liye?." On this, all the audiences requested and told her to sing Kesariya. The actress sang the song but forgot the words saying aage kya tha. Ranbir came to her rescue. Post, which Alia caught up and continued singing the song.

Soon after the video surfaced online, netizens started trolling Bhatt. One user commented, "Are bs kro didi waise bollywood ka L lagaya hai aap jaise nibbi nibba ne." Another added, "Ranbir Alia ko Kehty ho ab nattak mat karo gana Gao." A user said, "Aliya ji kirtan m bhajan bhul gyi pr ranbir ji taali barabar baja rhe the." A netizen added, "She is trying way soooooooo hard to be funny! Sis, be u, please." Another said, "Fine. She had a baby. It does not mean that she stops combing her hair and ironing her clothes. just homeless look."

Last week, Alia and Ranbir were spotted cheering for Mumbai City FC as they attended a football match. For the unversed, the Brahmastra couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6th, 2022. They recently held a meet-greet session with paparazzi where they requested them to respect their privacy and not click their baby girl's pictures and videos until she turns 2.

