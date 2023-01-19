Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Are bas karo didi': Alia Bhatt bashed by netizens for forgetting Kesariya lyrics

    Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled by the netizens for forgetting the lyrics of the song Kesariya at a recent event with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

    'Are bas karo didi': Alia Bhatt bashed by netizens for forgetting Kesariya lyrics vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 4:02 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who embraced motherhood last year, has been making headlines for multiple reasons. Recently, she attended an event in Mumbai with her actor-husband, Ranbir Kapoor. 

    In the event, the couple stole the show with their sizzling chemistry. At the event, RK asked Alia to sing Kesariya, but the Darlings star apparently forgot the lyrics. And this has not gone well with netizens as they brutally bashed Alia by calling her overacting ki dukaan.

    A renowned bollywood paparazzo shared the video on his Instagram handle. The Gullyboy actress got heard telling Ranbir that he always pushes her to sing Beta Gana Gao. The audience then requested her to sing, to which Alia asked, "kaunsa gaana gau aapke liye?." On this, all the audiences requested and told her to sing Kesariya. The actress sang the song but forgot the words saying aage kya tha. Ranbir came to her rescue. Post, which Alia caught up and continued singing the song.

    Soon after the video surfaced online, netizens started trolling Bhatt. One user commented, "Are bs kro didi waise bollywood ka L lagaya hai aap jaise nibbi nibba ne." Another added, "Ranbir Alia ko Kehty ho ab nattak mat karo gana Gao." A user said, "Aliya ji kirtan m bhajan bhul gyi pr ranbir ji taali barabar baja rhe the." A netizen added, "She is trying way soooooooo hard to be funny! Sis, be u, please." Another said, "Fine. She had a baby. It does not mean that she stops combing her hair and ironing her clothes. just homeless look."

    Last week, Alia and Ranbir were spotted cheering for Mumbai City FC as they attended a football match. For the unversed, the Brahmastra couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6th, 2022. They recently held a meet-greet session with paparazzi where they requested them to respect their privacy and not click their baby girl's pictures and videos until she turns 2.

    ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan leases Shahid Kapoor’s sea-facing apartment Juhu apartment, for THIS much monthly rent

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan leases Shahid Kapoor sea facing apartment Juhu apartment for THIS much monthly rent RBA

    Kartik Aaryan leases Shahid Kapoor’s sea-facing apartment Juhu apartment, for THIS much monthly rent

    AR Rahman votes for Oscars 2023 nominations, fans wonder it might be for RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' vma

    AR Rahman votes for Oscars 2023 nominations, fans wonder it might be for RRR song 'Naatu Naatu'

    Rakhi Sawant arrested' says Sherlyn Chopra in her latest tweet; Is newly wed in trouble? RBA

    'Rakhi Sawant arrested' says Sherlyn Chopra in her latest tweet; Is newly wed in trouble?

    Nora Fatehi: Sukesh wanted me to be his girlfriend; Jacqueline was in waiting list vma

    Nora Fatehi: Sukesh wanted me to be his girlfriend; Jacqueline was in waiting list

    Did Sukesh Chandrashekhar pay Rs 10 crore to befriend Jacqueline Fernandez? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Sukesh Chandrashekhar pay Rs 10 crore to befriend Jacqueline Fernandez? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 6 LIVE Round-up: Malaysia, New Zealand, netherlands, chile, spain, england, india, wales-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 6 LIVE: Malaysia edges past New Zealand 3-2

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series price specifications leaked ahead of launch Report gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series price, specifications leaked ahead of launch: Report

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged by drunk driver outside AIIMS; accused held - adt

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged by drunk driver outside AIIMS; accused held

    Kartik Aaryan leases Shahid Kapoor sea facing apartment Juhu apartment for THIS much monthly rent RBA

    Kartik Aaryan leases Shahid Kapoor’s sea-facing apartment Juhu apartment, for THIS much monthly rent

    Nepal plane crash: UP families still waiting for bodies; PM Dahal asks hospital staff to hurry up AJR

    Nepal plane crash: UP families still waiting for bodies; PM Dahal asks hospital staff to hurry up

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon