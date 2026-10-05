Avinash Mishra has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, taking home the coveted trophy along with ₹20 lakh, a car and a Europe trip. Here’s everything about his earnings and estimated net worth.

Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after defeating Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry in the grand finale. Apart from lifting the trophy, the actor also walked away with a cash prize, a car and a Europe trip.

Avinash Mishra Wins Rs 20 Lakh Prize Money

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale saw Avinash, Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry compete for the coveted trophy. After completing the final challenges, Avinash was announced as the winner by host Rohit Shetty.

As the winner, Avinash received ₹20 lakh in cash, along with a car and an all-expenses-paid trip to Europe. The top three finalists were also reportedly given bikes.

While the ₹20 lakh is the confirmed winner's prize, reports have also discussed Avinash's remuneration for participating in the show. One report claimed that the actor charged around ₹3-5 lakh per week during his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 stint. However, this figure has not been officially confirmed by the actor or the show's makers.

What Is Avinash Mishra's Net Worth?

Avinash Mishra has been a familiar face on Indian television for several years. He started his acting journey with Sethji and later appeared in shows including Yeh Teri Galiyan and Nath - Zewar Ya Zanjeer. He also participated in Bigg Boss 18 before joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

According to a recent Times of India report, Avinash Mishra's estimated net worth is around ₹5-7 crore. This figure is a media estimate and is not an officially disclosed financial figure.

With his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory, Avinash has now added another major achievement to his television career.