Bollywood celebrities gathered at Anil Kapoor’s residence for a grand Karwa Chauth celebration, showcasing traditional ethnic fashion while stars like Priyanka Chopra and Rakul Preet Singh shared festive glimpses from their homes.

Bollywood Celebrities Gather for Karwa Chauth

Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor’s residence on Thursday, with several familiar faces arriving in their traditional best for the occasion. The Kapoor family, which hosts the festivities annually, continued its tradition of bringing together women from Bollywood families to mark the festival with customary fervour and festive cheer.

Among those spotted arriving for the celebrations were Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Aamir Khan with Gauri Spratt, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Pooja Dadlani, Tahira Kashyap, Neelam Kothari, Javed Akhtar, Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor. The guests embraced the festive spirit with elegant ethnic ensembles, rich colours, intricate embroidery and statement accessories.

Celebrity Fashion Highlights

Sonam Kapoor made a striking appearance in a deep maroon outfit featuring elaborate gold embroidery along the neckline and bodice. She layered it with a sheer, multicoloured jacket in warm mustard and rust tones, finished with ornate borders. Heavy earrings, stacked bangles and traditional jewellery completed her look.

Mira Rajput turned heads in a beige-gold saree adorned with shimmering embellishments and intricate detailing, paired with a matching blouse. Her open, flowing hair and delicate jewellery complemented the traditional look.

Anshula Kapoor, who celebrates her first Karwa Chauth after her marriage, looked beautiful in a deep red ensemble and opted for a sleeveless, halter-neck-style kurta embellished with elaborate gold and mirror-work detailing. She paired it with a matching drape featuring ornate borders and accessorised with traditional jewellery.

Aamir Khan arrived with Gauri Spratt, with the two making a coordinated appearance. Khan opted for a dark kurta featuring an all-over floral and paisley-inspired print in muted grey and beige tones. Spratt wore a purple and lavender ethnic ensemble with intricate floral detailing, paired with a rich blue dupatta edged in gold.

Tradition Meets Celebration

The evening was marked by a blend of tradition and contemporary style, as the guests brought their individual fashion sensibilities to the annual gathering. From richly embroidered festive outfits to elegant sarees and statement dupattas, the attendees embraced the spirit of Karwa Chauth in their traditional best, adding a touch of Bollywood glamour to the celebrations.

On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities also took to Instagram and shared glimpses from their Karwa Chauth celebrations. Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Los Angeles, observed the festivities with husband, Nick Jonas. "He came home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. No one like my guy… May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth," she wrote on Instagram, alongside pictures of her celebrations.

Rakul Preet Singh also shared heartwarming pictures, capturing the festivities with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Significance of the Festival

On Karwa Chauth, married women seek the long life, health and well-being of their husbands. To mark the occasion in traditional style, women dressed in their finest attire--mostly in red--and adorned with ornaments gathered near local water bodies. They performed rituals, offered prayers, and later sang bhajans and danced in a celebratory spirit. (ANI)