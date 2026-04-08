Over a year after her husband Jeff Baena's death, actor Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child with partner Chris Abbott. The baby is due this fall, and a source calls the news a 'beautiful surprise' for the couple after an emotional year.

Over a year after the death of her husband Jeff Baena, actor Aubrey Plaza is set to welcome a new chapter in her life. The actor is expecting her first child with partner Chris Abbott, with the baby due later this fall, PEOPLE has confirmed.

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According to a source, the news has come as a "beautiful surprise" for the couple after an emotional year. The source also mentioned that the couple feel "very blessed" as they prepare for parenthood. A representative for Plaza also confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE.

Plaza and Abbott's Professional and Personal Connection

Plaza, 41, and Abbott, 40, have worked together earlier in projects like the 2020 film 'Black Bear' and the Off-Broadway revival of 'Danny' and the 'Deep Blue Sea'. While they had not publicly confirmed their relationship earlier, the two share a long professional connection. Abbott is currently performing on Broadway in Death of a Salesman alongside Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf.

Keeping the Pregnancy Under Wraps

According to PEOPLE magazine, Plaza, attended the Paris Fashion Week last month, where she was seen keeping her baby bump hidden in loose outfits, including an oversized leather jacket at the Loewe show and a relaxed orange look at the Lacoste presentation.

The news comes after a tough year for Plaza, following the death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena. The actor is now stepping into a new phase of life with this upcoming addition to her family.