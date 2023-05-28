Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why are Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul trending on Google? Here's the reason

    One of the most adorable couples on social media, Athiya and Rahul tied the knot on January 23 in Khadala at Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse. Here's a glance at their fairytale love story.

    Athiya Shetty gives 'scathing' reaction after her, KL Rahul's video from strip club went viral vma
    The whispers first began in 2019. As per the grapevine, they first met through a mutual friend and instantly got along. Sparks flew and the two started dating. Since the two have been keeping their personal lives private, it is difficult to confirm when exactly they started dating, but there were several hints that they kept dropping.

    The rumour mills started to churn out stories of their relationship after designer Vikram Phadnis left a series of comments on Athiya's August 2019 post.

    The same year they brought in New Year together along with Anushka Ranjan, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Aditya Seal and The Dapper Label founder Usaamah Siddique. This happened two days before KL Rahul dropped his photo with then rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty.

    In 2020, they almost made their relationship official by wishing each other on their birthdays.

    In 2021, Athiya Shetty accompanied KL Rahul on his overseas trip and fans didn't need more proof to know they were in a relationship.

    Later, they confirmed their relationship when they appeared together for the screening of Ahan Shetty’s film Tadap in 2021.

    KL Rahul and Athiya are enjoying their time in London. The ace cricketer could not play the ongoing IPL matches due to surgery. Therefore he is currently on a break. Meanwhile, the couple got married in January this year after dating for a long time. They exchanged wedding vows at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in an intimate ceremony with just close friends and family in attendance.

