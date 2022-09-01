Asia Cup 2022: Anushka Sharma goes gaga over Virat Kohli's 1st fifty against Hong Kong

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked-about relationships and loved celebrity couples. The pair frequently shows how similar they are, offering us essential objectives. They exchanged vows in a small ceremony in Italy in 2017 and have been enjoying their time together ever since.

    Fans like everything about them, including their social media posts, photos, and romantic gestures, and they frequently achieve their relationship goals. In addition, as seen by their social media posts, Anushka and Virat have been each other's strongest supporters.

    In Team India's second game of the current Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium, Virat Kohli struck his 31st T20I fifty. Soon after, Anushka Sharma reposted a picture showing Virat scoring fifty during the game on her Instagram story. She posted a photo of the cricketer and tagged her spouse with a heart emoji. Along with Anushka, Virat received accolades for his performance from supporters and fellow cricketers in India.

    Anushka and Virat recently got back together for a project shoot. The actress shared the images with the caption, "Always wanted to create a band with a lovely lad."
     They both appeared to be dressed the same and posed like rock stars.

    Anushka is preparing to make a comeback with her flick Chakda 'Xpress, where she will play the role of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian women's cricket player. Anushka was last seen on silver-screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero. 

    It is produced by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Prosit Roy. Her debut film following the birth of her baby Vamika, whom she and her husband Virat Kohli brought into the world in 2021, is Chakda 'Xpress.

