Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bikini pictures: Is Kim Kardashian wearing the tiniest two-piece from SKIMS?

    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian's swimwear brand 'SKIMS' shared pictures of the reality TV star wearing a skimpy two-piece. Going by the pictures of Kim in the metallic silver two-piece, it appears that this may have been the tiniest bikini bottom that Kim wore.

    Image: SKIMS/Instagram

    If there is anyone who has got the sexiest of bikini collections, it is none other than Kim Kardashian. And why not? She has her own range of swimwear; Kim ought to have the best two-piece collection! Recently, Kim’s swimwear brand, SKIMS, recently launched a new collection of swimwear. Going by the pictures that SKMIS has shared on its Instagram handle, it appears to be too hot to handle! The collection features Kim too, along with several models. However, going by the pictures looks like Kim Kardashian might or might not have worn the tinies bikini.

    Image: SKIMS/Instagram

    In a picture that the official handle of SKIMS shared on their social media, they posted a picture of Kim Kardashian posing in a metallic grey bikini. The bottom of the bikini appears to be really tiny, making us wonder if it is the tiniest bikini that the Kardashian star ever wore.

    Image: SKIMS/Instagram

    Scroll down through SKIMS Instagram handle and you will find more pictures of Kim Kardashian in swimwear. In one of the pictures, Kim was seen donning an all-white two-piece swimwear.

    Image: SKIMS/Instagram

    In another picture, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing stunning black off-should swimwear that fits perfectly on her body and shows off her skin.

    Image: SKIMS/Instagram

    But the two-piece swimwear in lime green that Kim Kardashian is wearing in one of the photoshoot pictures, makes her stand out the most.

    ALSO READ: BOLD and SEXY pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts her underboob in a cutout silver swimsuit; take a look

    Image: SKIMS/Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the personal front, Kim Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West, with whom she has four children, North being their eldest daughter. After her marriage, she then started dating Pete Davidson. However, the two are now back to being single again.

    ALSO READ: Sexy at 48: Malaika Arora flaunts her assets in florescent green sports bra and shorts

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Irfan Pathan's performance in chiyaan vikram 'Cobra' gets thumbs up or down? Fans review ex-cricketer's big-screen debut snt

    Irfan Pathan's performance in 'Cobra' gets thumbs up or down? Fans review ex-cricketer's big-screen debut

    Yashoda Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares poster; actress in never-seen-before avatar; take a look RBA

    Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares poster; actress in never-seen-before avatar; take a look

    Ponniyin Selvan: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar, who got OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's film RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar, who got OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's film

    Bhojpuri videos: Khesari Lal Yadav to Pramod Premi's songs that would get you in the Ganesh Chaturthi mood RBA

    Bhojpuri videos: Khesari Lal Yadav to Pramod Premi's songs that would get you in the Ganesh Chaturthi mood

    The 67th Filmfare Award 2022 complete list of winners drb

    Filmfare Award 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon win best actor, actress; Shershaah registers most win

    Recent Stories

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's naughty moves will make you dance (WATCH) RBA

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's naughty moves will make you dance (WATCH)

    ICC T20I Rankings: Hardik Pandya rises to career-best 5th spot among all-rounders-ayh

    ICC T20I Rankings: Hardik Pandya rises to career-best 5th spot among all-rounders

    Delhi AAP MLAs seek CBI probe into BJP alleged 'Operation Lotus'; burn effigy during protest snt

    Delhi: AAP MLAs seek CBI probe into BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus'; burn effigy during protest

    ESI Act now applicable to BCCI after Supreme Court SC terms cricket board a shop-ayh

    ESI Act now applicable to BCCI after Supreme Court terms cricket board a 'shop'

    Work begins on first Make in India anti-submarine warship snt

    Work begins on first Make in India anti-submarine warship

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon