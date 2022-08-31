Bikini pictures: Is Kim Kardashian wearing the tiniest two-piece from SKIMS?

Kim Kardashian's swimwear brand 'SKIMS' shared pictures of the reality TV star wearing a skimpy two-piece. Going by the pictures of Kim in the metallic silver two-piece, it appears that this may have been the tiniest bikini bottom that Kim wore.

Image: SKIMS/Instagram

If there is anyone who has got the sexiest of bikini collections, it is none other than Kim Kardashian. And why not? She has her own range of swimwear; Kim ought to have the best two-piece collection! Recently, Kim’s swimwear brand, SKIMS, recently launched a new collection of swimwear. Going by the pictures that SKMIS has shared on its Instagram handle, it appears to be too hot to handle! The collection features Kim too, along with several models. However, going by the pictures looks like Kim Kardashian might or might not have worn the tinies bikini.

Image: SKIMS/Instagram

In a picture that the official handle of SKIMS shared on their social media, they posted a picture of Kim Kardashian posing in a metallic grey bikini. The bottom of the bikini appears to be really tiny, making us wonder if it is the tiniest bikini that the Kardashian star ever wore.

Image: SKIMS/Instagram

Scroll down through SKIMS Instagram handle and you will find more pictures of Kim Kardashian in swimwear. In one of the pictures, Kim was seen donning an all-white two-piece swimwear.

Image: SKIMS/Instagram

In another picture, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing stunning black off-should swimwear that fits perfectly on her body and shows off her skin.

Image: SKIMS/Instagram

But the two-piece swimwear in lime green that Kim Kardashian is wearing in one of the photoshoot pictures, makes her stand out the most. ALSO READ: BOLD and SEXY pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts her underboob in a cutout silver swimsuit; take a look

Image: SKIMS/Instagram