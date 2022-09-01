Is Kartik Aaryan in love again after break up with Sara Ali Khan? Here's what we know

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan broke up after Kartik Johar even acknowledged their relationship on Koffee With Karan 7. Fans are thrilled to see them together, though, as they both looked stunning.

While their split crushed many people's hearts, Kartik Aaryan was upfront about his current love life. I've been single for a year now; the actor responded when questioned about being in a relationship during his most recent interview with the Film Companion.

This simply served to confirm that they acquired speed a year earlier. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's response didn't persuade the audience members during the conversation; instead, he had to demonstrate that his mother was the last number he had called to persuade them.





Fans liked Kartik and Sara's on-screen chemistry and desired that they were also in love in real life. However, their Imtiaz Ali-directed film Love Aaj Kal 2 bombed badly at the box office. But it never materialised. Unknown as to why they split up, Sara did not take kindly to KJo disclosing her relationship status with Kartik.

The former lovers were even recently seen together at a ward event. They got along incredibly well, demonstrating no ill will between them. In contrast, Sara recently made news after a video of her dining out with Shubman Gill, an Indian cricketer, went viral and romance rumours began to circulate.

Along with Kriti Sanon, to who he was linked, the actor is awaiting his next Shehzada on the business front. While Sara will appear in an untitled Laxman Utekar film alongside Vicky Kaushal.