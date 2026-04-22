Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari celebrated 10 years of her directorial debut 'Nil Battey Sannata' with a heartfelt Instagram post. Actor Swara Bhasker also marked the occasion. The film starred Swara, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is celebrating a major milestone, marking 10 years of her directorial debut 'Nil Battey Sannata'. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ashwiny shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film along with a video montage featuring the film scenes. Expressing her gratitude, the filmmaker wrote, "10 years of #nilbatteysannata - my debut movie. Thankyou for all the love Dear Audience, Cinema Lovers, inspite of all the surprises, industry challenges and setbacks life throws, You encouraged me to continue to tell the stories i believe in and to keep making my own path with integrity and passion for cinema. Forever Gratitude to all of you. I am because of your trust in me as a filmmaker."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari)

Swara Bhasker Marks a Decade of Film

Actor Swara Bhasker, who plays a key role in the film, also celebrated a decade of 'Nil Battey Sannata'. "A story of dreams, doubts, and the courage to try anyways. Celebrating #10YearsOfNilBatteySannata."

About 'Nil Battey Sannata'

The comedy-drama starred Swara Bhasker, Riya Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Beyond national success, the film also made waves internationally, premiering at the Silk Road Film Festival in Fuzhou, China. It was subsequently showcased at festivals such as the Marrakech International Film Festival and the Cleveland International Film Festival. Later, it was screened at the BFI London Film Festival (LFF).

The movie marked the directorial debut of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Starring Swara Bhasker, the story revolves around a single mother who works as a maid with big ambitions for her daughter. (ANI)