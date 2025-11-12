IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit condemned false media reports of Dharmendra's death, urging for verification. He expressed dismay at reputed media houses. Meanwhile, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Wednesday strongly condemned the circulation of false reports regarding the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra, amid ongoing health concerns. Speaking to ANI, Pandit, who is the President of the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA), urged the media agencies on behalf of the organisation to stop spreading demise reports of the actors without any "strong evidence."

"I want to appeal on behalf of IFTDA, all the people of our industry, media houses, that please, until there is no strong evidence or a reaction of the family, or of any friend, or of any authority, till then, please make a resolution and stop spreading this fake news. Because this is a very bad thing for society, it is a very bad thing for our industry," said Ashoke Pandit.

The filmmaker expressed dismay at how even reputed media houses circulated news about Dharmendra's death without any official confirmation. "The way fake news about Dharmendra's death was spread yesterday, and the surprising thing is that well-known media houses, which people trust, spread this news without any proof, without any official statement. Neither the hospital, family, nor any member of the family announced this," he added.

Ashoke Pandit also extended his best wishes to the actor, praying for his long life and good health. "On behalf of the industry, we wish Mr Dharam a long life, and we pray to God that his health remains good, and keep entertaining us in this way," said Ashoke Pandit.

Dharmendra Discharged, Recovering at Home

Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated. Earlier today, Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital shared an update on the health of the legendary actor Dharmendra amid ongoing concerns among his fans about his hospitalisation on Monday.

While talking to ANI, Pratit Samdani informed that Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital at 7:30 am on Wednesday. "Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am today. His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," said Pratik Samdani.

Family Requests Privacy Amid Recovery

According to an official statement from Sunny Deol's team, the elder son of Dharmendra, the veteran actor will undergo home treatment and recovery under the supervision of a doctor. "Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time."

It added, "We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

Dharmendra is one of the iconic actors of the Bollywood industry who is known for his performances in films like 'Dharam Veer', 'Anupama', 'Sholay', 'Loha', 'Apne' and others. He will next be seen in the movie 'Ikkis', starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role. (ANI)