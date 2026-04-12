Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92. Her seven-decade career saw iconic collaborations with names like Raj Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan paid tribute by sharing a photo of Bhosle with her grandfather. She died of organ failure.

"Old is Gold", and that is exactly what the musical legacy of legendary singer Asha Bhosle stands for. Her voice has enthralled generations, resonating even with Gen Z.

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In an illustrious career spanning over seven decades, Asha Bhosle worked with some of the most celebrated names in Indian music and cinema. She lent her versatile voice to countless iconic compositions and collaborated with legendary composers, filmmakers, and artists who shaped Indian film music. Among them was India's showman and iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's tribute

After learning about the demise of Asha Bhosle on Sunday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan walked down memory lane and dug out a priceless picture of her grandfather Raj Kapoor with India's melody queen. In the picture, Bhosle and Raj Kapoor could be seen sitting in a recording studio with the duo Shankar-Jaikishan.

Asha Bhosle lent her voice to the songs 'Ang Lag Ja Balma' from Mera Naam Joker and 'Thandee Thandee Sawan Ki Phuhaar' from Jagte Raho, both of which were films associated with Raj Kapoor.

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday. She was 92. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. She will be cremated with full state honours on Monday. (ANI)